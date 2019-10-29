U.S., Russia, China and Pakistan Joint Statement on Peace in Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: October 29, 2019)

The representatives of the U.S., Russia, China, and Pakistan held their fourth round of consultation on the Afghan peace process in Moscow, where they agreed that negotiation is the only way to peace in the war-weary country.

In the summit, all sides reiterated their supports to Afghanistan’s sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity.

The following text is a joint statement of the U.S., Russia, China, and Pakistan on Afghanistan, which was held in Moscow on October 24 – 25, 2019.

The Special Representatives of Russia, China, and the United States of America held their fourth consultation on the Afghan peace process in Moscow on October 25, 2019. Russia, China, the United States, and Pakistan also held the second round of four-party consultations. Respectful of the sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of Afghanistan, participants discussed ways to support the Afghan people’s desire for a lasting peace. To that end, participants: