U.S. rolls out COVID-19 vaccine for young children, ending long wait for some parents
Seven-year-old Gael Coreas stuck out his left arm fearlessly to receive his first COVID-19 shot at a health clinic in the nation’s capital on Wednesday, wincing briefly as cameras flashed to capture the moment, Reuters reported.
Coreas was in the first cohort of young children to be inoculated as the United States on Wednesday began administering the COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 5 to 11, the latest group to become eligible for the shots that provide protection against the illness to recipients and those around them.
“We are very excited,” Coreas’ mother Alma Benavides, a 37-year-old small business owner, said at Mary Center’s in Washington. “We waited a long time and it’s very special for me.”
According to the report on Tuesday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended the Pfizer Inc(PFE.N)/BioNTech SE shot for broad use in that age group, four days after it was authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Only a limited amount of the initial 15 million shots being distributed will be available on Wednesday.
They are expected to be more widely accessible at pediatrician’s offices, children’s hospitals and pharmacies next week.
Maria Stout brought her daughters Celeste, 9, and Victoria, 11, to Rady Children’s Hospital in San Diego for their first COVID-19 shots on Wednesday morning, after a friend told her the hospital’s website had open appointments.
Stout passed along the tip to other parents, some of whom were unable to book appointments, “so it was very fortunate that my friend shared that information with me early,” she said.
The big national pharmacy chains, Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA.O), CVS Health (CVS.N) and Rite Aid (RAD.N) are among those offering appointments for this weekend, Reuters reported.
“We have had significant demand and scheduling already,” CVS Chief Executive Karen Lynch said in an interview on Wednesday. CVS expects to have 2,500 stores administering pediatric shots beginning this weekend.
According to Reuters while about 58% of Americans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, some 28 million children under 12 have not been eligible until now.
The 10-microgram shot of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine authorized for school-age kids – a third the strength given to adolescents and adults – offers protection from the Delta variant of the virus that has led to thousands of pediatric hospitalizations.
US administers over 420 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines
The United States has administered 420,657,683 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Saturday morning and distributed 518,701,225 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said.
The agency said 221,221,467 people had received at least one dose, while 192,244,927 people were fully vaccinated as of 6am on Saturday.
The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, as well as Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccine, Reuters reported.
About 17.7 million people have received a booster dose of either Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine.
On November 8, the United States is lifting the extraordinary travel restrictions that have barred most non-U.S. citizens who within the last 14 days have been in Britain, the 26 Schengen countries in Europe without border controls, Ireland, China, India, South Africa, Iran and Brazil.
It is also imposing new rules requiring nearly all foreign adult air visitors to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
Officials warn of possible 4th wave of COVID-19 in Afghanistan
Afghanistan’s health officials on Tuesday warned of a possible 4th wave of COVID-19 in the county, adding that treatment possibilities have been minimized recently.
The Afghan-Japan hospital in Afghanistan, which was allocated for Coronavirus patients, has received 35 patients from Ghazni and Daikundi provinces recently, said officials.
“As we see the situation it [Coronavirus cases] increases day by day. We registered samples, and now it has increased by 20%. Most patients are testing positive for Coronavirus,” said Zalmay Rashteen, head of the hospital.
Doctors at the Afghan-Japan hospital say that they face a serious shortage of money to stock and equip hospitals.
The doctors added they have not received their salaries for three months.
Doctors say that last year, during the 3rd wave of COVID-19, the virus spread and had many casualties.
They emphasize that a 4th wave would be difficult to contain, said Sahar, a doctor at the hospital.
The World Health Organization (WHO) meanwhile said that they had recorded 155,891 cases of COVID-19 in Afghanistan since the start of the pandemic.
The organization added that 7,249 out of 155,891 have died of the virus in Afghanistan.
“There is no medical equipment such as drugs and other (necessities) to fight the 4th wave of COVID-19 in Afghanistan,” said Qayamuddin, a doctor at the hospital.
This comes after the WHO said that 1.6 million doses of the vaccine in Afghanistan will expire if it is not used.
China urges faster COVID-19 testing amid latest outbreak
China is demanding faster and more accessible COVID-19 testing services in its latest effort to reinforce a zero-tolerance policy against the virus, even when cities have already scrambled to test millions in just a few days amid outbreaks.
Frequent testing, and sometimes mass testing, is standard practice in China’s containment of domestically transmitted outbreaks in the past year, but health authorities say testing services remain unsatisfactory in parts of China amid flare-ups, Reuters reported.
“Small clusters and sporadic infections have occurred in some areas, exposing problems such as the unreasonable locations of nucleic acid testing agencies, inconvenient services and delays in the returning of results,” state media reported on Tuesday, citing the National Health Commission (NHC).
China is facing a new wave of infections involving nearly 200 locally transmitted symptomatic cases in 12 provincial areas since October 17. Many of the infected were from remote parts of northwest China without as much health resources as major cities.
NHC said testing agencies should provide 24-hour services to the public and strive to have results within six hours for those who volunteer to be tested, according to state media reports.
NHC said in September that cities with over 5 million people should have the capacity to test everyone within three days.
Since the new coronavirus was found in late 2019, mainland China has reported 96,840 confirmed cases with symptoms, including both local and imported infections, with fatalities totalling 4,636.
