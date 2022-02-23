Latest News
U.S. restricts importation of some Afghan archaeological, ethnological material
The United States has imposed restrictions on importation of certain categories of Afghan archaeological and ethnological material into the U.S., the State Department said on Tuesday.
“These import restrictions are intended to prevent illicitly trafficked materials from entering the U.S. art market, thus reducing the incentive for pillage of Afghanistan’s cultural heritage and combating profit from the sale of these cultural objects by terrorists and criminal organizations”, the State Department said in a statement.
Under the rules, for example, U.S. customs agents can seize any artifact on the list that doesn’t come with evidence that it was acquired lawfully prior to the implementation of the new restrictions. The agency would then likely defer to the Convention on Cultural Property Implementation Act, which requires the state to repatriate seized objects to their country of origin.
Norway to increase humanitarian support for civilians in Afghanistan
Minister of Foreign Affairs Anniken Huitfeldt on Tuesday labeled the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan as “alarming” and said Norway is therefore now increasing its humanitarian aid to Afghanistan by about $10 million.
Huitfeldt said the support will be channeled through Norwegian humanitarian organizations.
According to UN estimates, 24 million Afghans are at risk of acute food insecurity and will need humanitarian assistance and protection in 2022 and a million children could die of starvation if aid does not reach them in time.
“The civilian population of Afghanistan is in need of assistance during these difficult winter months. Norwegian humanitarian partners are providing life-saving humanitarian assistance to the most vulnerable people in the form of protection, food, and medical help. The extra allocation will be used among other things to strengthen protection for children and to scale up health services,” said Huitfeldt.
The extra allocation of $10 million in humanitarian support will be channeled through the Norwegian Refugee Council, the Norwegian Red Cross, Norwegian Church Aid, Save the Children Norway and Norcap.
“Norway is increasing its support in response to the grave humanitarian situation and information received from our partners about the level of need,” Huitfeldt said.
Pakistan’s Khan wants TV debate with Indian counterpart to resolve issues
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Tuesday he would like to have a televised debate with his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, to resolve differences between the two neighbours.
The nuclear-powered rivals have shared antagonistic relations since gaining independence 75 years ago, fighting three wars, with ties strained recently over the northern Muslim-majority region of Kashmir, which both claim in full.
“I would love to debate with Narendra Modi on TV,” Khan told Russia Today in an interview, adding that it would be beneficial for the billion people in the subcontinent if differences could be resolved through debate.
India’s Ministry of External Affairs did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
“India became a hostile country so trade with them became minimal,” Khan said, stressing his government’s policy was to have trade relations with all countries.
Khan’s remarks follow similar comments recently by Pakistan’s top commercial official, Razzak Dawood, who, according to media, told journalists he supported trade ties with India, which would benefit both sides.
Khan said Pakistan’s regional trading options were already limited, with Iran, its southwestern neighbour, under U.S. sanctions and Afghanistan, to the west, involved in decades of war.
Pakistan shares strong economic ties with its northern neighbour, China, which has committed billions of dollars for infrastructure and other projects under its Belt and Road Initiative.
Khan’s interview came on the eve of a visit to Moscow, where he will meet President Vladimir Putin – the first visit by a Pakistani leader to Russia in two decades.
The two-day visit for talks on economic cooperation was planned before the current crisis over Ukraine.
“This doesn’t concern us, we have a bilateral relation with Russia and we really want to strength it,” Khan said of the Ukraine crisis.
Iran President says insecurity will return to Afghanistan if inclusive govt not formed
During a meeting with the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said that his neighbors should help form an inclusive government in Afghanistan, otherwise the country will become insecure.
Raisi who was on a visit to Qatar, said at a joint press conference with Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani that in the absence of such a government, unrest in Afghanistan would continue.
“Afghanistan’s neighbors and countries in the region must help the people and all ethnic and political groups of Afghanistan to establish an all-inclusive popular government in Afghanistan, otherwise insecurity will return to this oppressed country,” Raisi said.
The Iranian president also said he had talked with the Emir of Qatar about regional issues, the fight against terrorism, and narcotics.
“We also exchanged views on regional issues such as the fight against terrorism, the situation in Afghanistan, drug trafficking, and agreed that the fight against terrorism and its various forms is one of our priorities. Iran’s capabilities in the successful fight against terrorism in Syria and Iraq are security-building not only for the region but also for the world,” Raisi said.
The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said recently that a single-ethnic government would not solve the current problems of the Afghan people.
Meanwhile, Russia, a country heavily embroiled in tensions with the West over the Ukraine crisis, favors the formation of a participatory government in which all prominent Afghan political actors are involved.
“There is no talk of Russia recognizing the new government. Moscow is in favor of participatory leadership in Afghanistan with the participation of all major political groups, and it supports such a government,” said Russian Deputy Foreign Minister and Special Presidential Representative for the Middle East and Africa Mikhail Bogdanov.
The Islamic Emirate considers the caretaker government to be inclusive and has repeatedly emphasized that it has representatives of other ethnic groups and strata of Afghanistan and has also promised to reform the structure of the caretaker cabinet.
