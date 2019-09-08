U.S. President Calls Off Peace Negotiations With Taliban

(Last Updated On: September 8, 2019)

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday that he has “called off” the peace negotiations with the Taliban leaders after the group carried out an attack in Kabul on Thursday in which one American and 11 others were killed.

Trump said in a tweet that he had been planning secret meetings with the Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and senior Taliban leaders at Camp David on Sunday.

“I immediately canceled the meeting and called off peace negotiations,” Trump wrote on Twitter, “What kind of people would kill so many in order to seemingly strengthen their bargaining position?”

The U.S. President said if the Taliban cannot agree to a “ceasefire during these very important peace talks” then they probably don’t have the power to negotiate a meaningful agreement anyway.

“How many more decades are they willing to fight?” he underscored.

After concluding nine rounds of talks with the Taliban, the U.S. chief negotiator Zalmay Khalilzad said that “in principle” the United States and the Taliban have reached to a draft agreement which is not final until U.S. President Trump agrees on it.

Under the draft agreement, over 5,000 U.S. troops would leave Afghanistan in the coming months in exchange for guarantees that Afghanistan would not be used as a stage for militants to attack the United States and its allies.

Meanwhile, the Presidential spokesman, Sediq Sediqqi said that the Afghan government will announce its official position regarding the latest development on the Afghan peace process soon.