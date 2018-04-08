U.S. Plays ‘Double Game’ in Afghanistan: Senators

(Last Updated On: April 08, 2018 6:11 pm)

Afghan Senators at the Upper House of the Parliament have accused the United States of “playing a double game” with Afghanistan, saying the country does not take punitive action against Pakistan’s intervention in Afghanistan.

“The U.S. is playing a double game in Afghanistan. While the U.S. has signed a security agreement with us, it does not take any action against Pakistan’s intervention and its recent bombards in Kunar province,” Senator Qais Wakili said.

Senators believe that the U.S. warnings to Pakistan are just as ‘slogans’ and they caused the deterioration of security situation in the country.

“The path to peace has been lost in Afghanistan and the address for peace is unknown too. The peace sit-in camp in Helmand should have been set up in front of the UN office and U.S. embassy,” Senator Jumauddin Geyanwall added.

In the meantime, the first deputy speaker of Senate, Muhammad Alam Izadyar emphasized that the government should be more careful in peace talks with Pakistan.

“Pakistan is trying all days and nights to make plans for killing the Afghan people. We should not be deceived in talks with this country,” Senator Lotfullah Baba said.

The criticisms come as the U.S. has previously accused Pakistan of playing a “double game” on fighting terrorism and warned Islamabad it would have to do more if it wanted to maintain U.S. aid.

In response, Pakistan declared that the U.S. was heaping blame on Islamabad because of its failure in Afghanistan.