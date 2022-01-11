Health
U.S. man recovering after ‘breakthrough’ pig-heart transplant
A U.S. man with terminal heart disease was implanted with a genetically modified pig heart in a first-of-its-kind surgery, and three days later the patient is doing well, his doctors reported on Monday.
The surgery, performed by a team at the University of Maryland Medicine, is among the first to demonstrate the feasibility of a pig-to-human heart transplant, a field made possible by new gene editing tools, Reuters reported.
If proven successful, scientists hope pig organs could help alleviate shortages of donor organs.
“This was a breakthrough surgery and brings us one step closer to solving the organ shortage crisis. There are simply not enough donor human hearts available to meet the long list of potential recipients,” Dr. Bartley Griffith, who surgically transplanted the pig heart into the patient, said in a statement.
“We are proceeding cautiously, but we are also optimistic that this first-in-the-world surgery will provide an important new option for patients in the future,” Griffith added.
According to the report for 57-year-old David Bennett of Maryland, the heart transplant was his last option.
“It was either die or do this transplant. I want to live. I know it’s a shot in the dark, but it’s my last choice,” Bennett said a day before his surgery, according to a statement released by the university.
To move ahead with the experimental surgery, the university obtained an emergency authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on New Year’s Eve through its compassionate use program.
“The FDA used our data and data on the experimental pig to authorize the transplant in an end-stage heart disease patient who had no other treatment options,” said Dr. Muhammad Mohiuddin, who heads the University’s program on xenotransplantation – transplanting animal organs into humans.
About 110,000 Americans are currently waiting for an organ transplant, and more than 6,000 patients die each year before getting one, according to organdonor.gov.
Bennett’s genetically modified pig heart was provided by Revivicor, a regenerative medicine company based in Blacksburg, Virginia. On the morning of the surgery, the transplant team removed the pig’s heart and placed it into a special device to preserve its function until the surgery, read the report.
Pigs have long been a tantalizing source of potential transplants because their organs are so similar to humans. A hog heart at the time of slaughter, for example, is about the size of an adult human heart.
Other organs from pigs being researched for transplantation into humans include kidneys, liver and lungs.
According to Reuters prior efforts at pig-to-human transplants have failed because of genetic differences that caused organ rejection or viruses that posed an infection risk.
Scientists have tackled that problem by editing away potentially harmful genes.
In the heart implanted in Bennett, three genes previously linked with organ rejection were “knocked out” of the donor pig, and six human genes linked with immune acceptance were inserted into the pig genome.
Researchers also deleted a pig gene to prevent excessive growth of the pig heart tissue.
The work was funded in part with a $15.7 million research grant to evaluate Revivicor’s genetically-modified pig hearts in baboon studies.
In addition to the genetic changes to the pig heart, Bennett received an experimental anti-rejection drug made by Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals based in Lexington, Mass.
Health
Rescue body warns over 90% of Afghan clinics face closure
The International Rescue Committee (IRC) has warned that over 90 percent of Afghanistan’s health clinics are expected to shut down amid the ongoing economic crisis in the country.
The committee on Friday said in a report that the closure of health centers could deprive millions of Afghans of “basic care, threatening the COVID-19 response and creating a major risk of disease outbreaks, malnutrition, and preventable deaths.”
The report stated that nearly half of Afghans were experiencing worse levels of food insecurity—the highest level ever recorded in Afghanistan and a 37 percent rise compared to six months earlier.
“Throughout early 2022, 55 percent of Afghans will face acute food insecurity, including nearly nine million people at emergency levels—one step before famine conditions,” the committee stated.
The committee warned that food insecurity would likely deepen in 2022 as the country continues to face shortages of food, rapidly rising food prices, and an ongoing drought.
“Hunger may drive further displacement, as evidenced by IRC assessments in five provinces in mid-2021 that identified lack of food and livelihoods as the top reasons for people leaving their homes,” the report read.
Health
India supplies third batch of humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan
India has delivered the third batch of medical aid to Afghanistan as part of its ongoing humanitarian assistance to the country.
In a statement issued on Friday, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs stated that the consignment consisted of two tons of essential lifesaving medicines to Afghanistan.
According to the statement, the assistance was handed over to the Indira Gandhi Hospital in Kabul.
The statement noted that India stands committed to continuing “our special relationship with the people of Afghanistan and providing them humanitarian assistance.”
In recent weeks, India had donated 500,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine and 1.6 tons of medical assistance to Afghanistan through World Health Organization (WHO).
Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), stated that the IEA was grateful for India’s assistance.
India, meanwhile, said that it will send more batches of humanitarian assistance consisting of medicines and food grains to Afghanistan in the upcoming weeks.
Health
Bird flu kills thousands of cranes in Israel
An outbreak of avian flu has killed more than 5,000 migratory cranes in Israel, prompting authorities to declare a popular nature reserve off-limits to visitors and warn of a possible egg shortage as poultry birds are culled as a precaution.
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met his national security adviser and other experts to discuss efforts to contain the outbreak and prevent it from passing into humans. So far no human transmission has been reported, Bennett’s office said.
Israeli media said children who had visited the reserve may have touched a stricken crane and thus contributed to the spread of the flu.
“This is the worst blow to wildlife in the country’s history,” Environment Minister Tamar Zandberg tweeted as rangers in hazardous material suits collected carcasses of the cranes from the lake at the Hula Nature Reserve and outlying marshes.
Hundreds of thousands of chickens had been culled, she said.
Authorities were looking to ease import quotas and bring in eggs from abroad to head off an egg shortage due to the cull.
U.S. man recovering after ‘breakthrough’ pig-heart transplant
N.Korea launches possible ballistic missile, Japan says
Tahawol: Outcome of Afghan high-ranking delegation visit to Tehran discussed
Saar: Afghanistan neighbors criticize US for its ‘wrong policies’ on Afghanistan
Zerbena: International assistance to Afghanistan discussed
Afghanistan to host Pakistan for ODI series
Bayat Foundation distributes food aid to at-risk, disabled residents of Kabul
Afghan team leaves for UAE for U19 Asia Cup 2021
Bayat Foundation keeps up campaign, delivers food to Paktia families
New board members appointed to Afghanistan Cricket Board
Tahawol: Outcome of Afghan high-ranking delegation visit to Tehran discussed
Saar: Afghanistan neighbors criticize US for its ‘wrong policies’ on Afghanistan
Zerbena: International assistance to Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Current political situation of Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: High-ranking IEA delegation in Tehran for talks to boost ties and trade
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Pakistan completes 94% of border fence, despite ‘isolated’ incidents
-
Latest News5 days ago
UN says last month 7 million people were helped in Afghanistan
-
Kandahar5 days ago
Prison review board releases 50 ‘innocent’ prisoners in Kandahar
-
Latest News5 days ago
At least 11 dead in widespread rain and snowstorms across Afghanistan
-
World5 days ago
Russia sends paratroopers to Kazakhstan to quell deadly unrest
-
Latest News4 days ago
IEA orders forces to respect people’s privacy
-
Health4 days ago
India supplies third batch of humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan
-
World4 days ago
Kazakh president gives shoot-to-kill order to quell protests