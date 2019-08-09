U.S. Makes Utmost ‘Efforts to End Afghan War’

(Last Updated On: August 9, 2019)

The U.S. Department of State says that the Afghan war cost is high for the United States has taken utmost efforts to end the war and violence in Afghanistan.

Morgan Ortagus, Spokesperson of the U.S. Department of State, says that the war in Afghanistan costs too much for the U.S. and to end the war is a need; therefore, Zalmay Khalilzad, the U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation, has spent too much time over the peace process.

She further says that the U.S. wants the people of Afghanistan to select the future of their government themselves.

At the same time, Donald Trump has discussed the progress in the Afghan peace process with the Amir of Qatar.

Moreover, Spokesperson of the Taliban’s political office, in an interview with BBC says that the working delegations of the Taliban and the U.S. are working on details of the foreigner forces withdrawal from Afghanistan and the talks will be finalized in a few days.

“The negotiations are taking place over the final topics and we hope to reach a result in the coming days and the intra-Afghan negotiations to begin in two weeks. The implementation of a ceasefire will be discussed in the upcoming negotiations,” said Suhail Shahin, Spokesperson of the Taliban’s police office.

On the other hand, the Foreign Ministry of Uzbekistan in a statement has said that the Taliban’s delegation has welcomed their suggestion of this country regarding ghosting the upcoming intra-Afghan negotiations.

One of the Afghan governments’ 15-member delegation for the upcoming negotiations says that the delegation is ready to set with the Taliban behind the negotiation tables with clear messages.

“We try our best for sustainable peace in Afghanistan. Every negotiation is a step towards sustainable peace,” said Abdulhakim Muneb, a member of the Afghan government delegation.

This comes as based on the reports, the United States has shared the peace agreement’s draft with President Ghani and Chief Executive, Abdullah.

The draft includes the topic including the postponing the election, releasing the Taliban prisoners and the Islamic Emirates.

However, the Afghan government has not confirmed the reports yet.