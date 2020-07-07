Latest News
U.S. looking at banning Chinese social media apps, including TikTok: Pompeo
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said late on Monday that the United States is “certainly looking at” banning Chinese social media apps, including TikTok.
“I don’t want to get out in front of the President (Donald Trump), but it’s something we’re looking at,” Pompeo said in an interview with Fox News.
U.S. lawmakers have raised national security concerns over TikTok’s handling of user data, saying they were worried about Chinese laws requiring domestic companies “to support and cooperate with intelligence work controlled by the Chinese Communist Party.”
The app, which is not available in China, has sought to distance itself from its Chinese roots to appeal to a global audience and has emphasized its independence from China.
Pompeo’s remarks also come amid increasing U.S.-China tensions over the handling of the coronavirus outbreak, China’s actions in Hong Kong and a nearly two-year trade war.
TikTok, a short-form video app owned by China-based ByteDance, was recently banned in India along with 58 other Chinese apps after a border clash between India and China.
Reuters reported late on Monday that TikTok would exit the Hong Kong market within days, deciding to do so after China’s establishment of a sweeping new national security law for the semi-autonomous city.
Latest News
Car bomb kills public police commander – Nangarhar
A local police commander was killed in a suicide attack in Khewa district of eastern Nangarhar province, a local official confirmed.
The incident took place at around 10:30 on Tuesday after an explosive-loaded vehicle went off at the Bazar of the district.
Mir Zaman, a local police commander for Kuz Kunar district of Nangarhar, along with two of his bodyguards were killed and five more were wounded, Attaullah Khogyani, a spokesman for Nangarhar governor confirmed.
Immediately no group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attack.
Latest News
Japan warns of more heavy rain in flood-hit areas
COVID-19
People complain of lack of medicine in Afghan-Japan hospital
COVID-19 patient relatives complain of a lack of medical supplies at the Afghan-Japan hospital – one of the isolation wards for COVID-19 patients in Kabul – saying they have to buy medicines from outside the hospital.
According to patients’ relatives, the hospital provides oxygen only that while using balloons the attendants themselves have to set them up.
Ahmad Zahir Sultani, head of Afghan-Japan hospital, however, said that situation is under control, adding the hospital puts efforts to satisfy the patients and their attendants.
It comes as Afghanistan witnesses a decline in confirmed cases while it saw a spike in daily deaths cases. Only 34 COVID-19 patients have died in the past 24 hours.
In a daily update, the Ministry of Public Health recorded 239 new Coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours.
It brings the total affected people to 33190 with 898 deaths and more than 20,000 recoveries.
U.S. looking at banning Chinese social media apps, including TikTok: Pompeo
Car bomb kills public police commander – Nangarhar
Japan warns of more heavy rain in flood-hit areas
People complain of lack of medicine in Afghan-Japan hospital
Millions of dollars embezzled in Afghan customs: Watchdog
ATN News Live Streaming
UFC champion Conor McGregor retires
Global healthcare IT market likely to grow at a CAGR of 28.6% in 2020
Agricultural laboratory put to operation in Kandahar
Afghan boxer Jama Saidi defeats Ghanaian opponent – Germany
Tahawol: Khalilzad talks with Taliban on Afghanistan’s economy
Sola: New conditions of gov’t on releasing Taliban prisoners
Morning News Show: Women’s role in peace process
Zerbena: Concerns on lack of market for domestic products
Zerbena: Concerns on food packages being devastated in Hairatan port
Trending
- Latest News5 days ago
30 Taliban militants killed in Helmand, Maidan Wardak, Balkh clashes
- Latest News5 days ago
Taliban still has ties with Al-Qaeda affiliate: Pentagon
- Latest News4 days ago
Ghani promotes Dostum to marshal
- COVID-194 days ago
Afghanistan COVID-19 updates: 302 new cases, total 32,324
- Latest News3 days ago
Khalilzad, Qataris, Taliban discuss development opportunities in Afghanistan
- Latest News5 days ago
Jamiat-e-Islami party picks new chairman, remove Salahuddin Rabbani
- COVID-195 days ago
Coronavirus cases in Afghanistan hike to 32,022
- Latest News5 days ago
Khalilzad sees Afghan peace in favor of Central Asian countries