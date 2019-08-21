U.S. Keeps an Eye on Afghanistan after Pullout: Trump

(Last Updated On: August 21, 2019)

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Afghanistan is a “dangerous place” and that the U.S. has to keep an eye on it.

“We are bringing some of our troops back. But we have to have a presence,” stated Mr. Trump in a press conference with the Romanian President in the Oval Office, Washington, D.C.

During the conference, Mr. Trump once again stressed his ability to end Afghan war in a week, but shortly added, “I’m not looking to kill 10 million Afghans, because that’s what would have to happen, and I’m not looking to do that.”

Calling Afghanistan war ridiculous and the U.S role in it as police forces, U.S president said that they are working on a plan, and he doubts if the plan is going to be acceptable to him or to the Taliban, but good talks are going on, he assures.

However, in an interview, the spokesperson for The Taliban Political Office in Qatar, Suhail Shaheen told Ariana News that if all foreign forces do not leave Afghanistan, the recent developments in peace talks shall all be affected.

This comes as U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation, Zalmay Khalilzad headed to Qatar for the ninth round of negotiations with the Taliban.