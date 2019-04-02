U.S. Is Not Willing to Monopolize Afghan Peace Process Diplomacy: Khalilzad

The U.S. Special Envoy for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad assures that Washington is not looking to monopolize the Afghan peace process diplomacy.

Khalilzad arrived in Kabul on Monday and hold consultation meetings with government officials, influential politicians and women groups.

In an interview with Radio RFE/RL, Khalilzad said that the U.S. role is decreasing in Afghanistan in order to pave the way for peace and stability in the war-torn country.

Meanwhile, Harun Chakhansuri, a spokesman for the presidential palace says that President Ashraf Ghani and Zalmay Khalilzad have discussed the peace process and the details will be shared with the people of Afghanistan.

However, Afghanistan’s High Peace Council criticize the length of peace talks between the Taliban and U.S. representatives, saying that the details of these talks must be shared with the Afghans.

“Details of peace talks have not been shared transparently with the people of Afghanistan. We have the right to be informed about the facts. The people of Afghanistan are concerned,” said Muhammad Umar Daudzai, the Secretary of High Peace Council.

On the other hand, the Afghan government has increased its consultative meetings with the political figures as well to discuss the upcoming Loya Jirga (Grand Assembly).

“The National Security Advisor is continuing his consultative meetings and last night he met with Gulbuddin Hekmatyar and Muhammad Muhaqiq to discuss the ongoing situation in Afghanistan especially the peace process and holding the Loya Jirga.