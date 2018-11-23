U.S. in ‘Very Strong’ Negotiations in Afghanistan – Trump

(Last Updated On: November 23, 2018)

The U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday the United States was “in very strong” peace negotiations in Afghanistan, but he did not know whether they would be successful.

Speaking to reporters after delivering a Thanksgiving holiday message to U.S. troops in Afghanistan, Trump said: “I really think the people of Afghanistan … are tired of fighting.”

“We are talking about peace and we’ll see if that happens … We have negotiations going on. I don’t know that they are going to be successful, probably they’re not. Who knows? They might be, they might not be.”

Trump comments come after the Taliban representatives met with U.S. special envoy for Afghanistan reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad at their political office in Qatar last week for the second time in the past month.

Khalilzad said on Sunday he hoped to reach a peace deal by April 20, a deadline that coincides with the date set for presidential elections in Afghanistan.

However, the Taliban said their three-day meeting with Khalilzad to pave the way for peace talks ended with no agreement on any issue and they had not accepted any deadline set by the United States to wrap up talks.

The U.S. president’s remarks also come after he hinted that he may go to Afghanistan, a country he has yet to visit almost two years into his presidency.