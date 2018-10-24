U.S., Gulf States Blacklist Afghan Taliban, Iranian Officers Over Terrorist Financing

(Last Updated On: October 24, 2018)

The U.S. in a joint action with Saudi Arabia and other Gulf governments have blacklisted nine individuals associated with Afghanistan’s Taliban, including two Iranian military officers and a Pakistani.

The announcement by the U.S. Treasury Department on October 23 says the Terrorist Financing Targeting Center (TFTC) blacklisted the individuals in order to “expose and disrupt [the] Taliban…and their Iranian sponsors that seek to undermine the security of the Afghan government.”

Other TFTC member countries joining the action include Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates.

Six senior members of the Afghan Taliban on the blacklist are Mohammad Daoud Muzzamil, Taliban’s deputy governor, Abdul Rahim Manan, Taliban’s shadow governor for Taliban, Naim Barich, drug smuggler and relation organizer between Iran and Taliban, Sadr Ibrahim, a member of Taliban’s military commission, Hafiz Majid, a member of the Quetta Council and Abdullah Samad Faroqui.

Meanwhile, the Afghan Ministry of Foreign (MoF) praised any efforts regarding peace.

“We welcome any measures or efforts regarding peace and we also call for the continuation of pressures on terrorist groups and their supporters,” Sebqatullah Ahmadi, the spokesman of MoF said.

On the other hand, a number of Afghan analysts stressed on increase of pressures on terrorist groups too.

“As more pressure puts on the terrorist groups, in the same way reduces war. We are currently in peace talks process with Taliban which is more deceptive,” Jawid Kohestani, military analyst said.

However, some of the former members of Taliban do not consider US’s measure against Taliban can be effective for reaching peace.

“Sanctions will be a big blow to the peace process and it will impact on Khalilzad’s trip. But it would not have any impact on Taliban,” Sayed Akbar Agha, a former member of Taliban added.

The terrorist listing of the three IRGC officers is separate from the blacklisting of nine individuals on October 23 by the United States and six Gulf countries in the TFTC.