U.S. Forces Target High-Level Taliban Leaders in Helmand

The US Military in Afghanistan says a high-level meeting of the Taliban leaders was targeted with M142 missile in southern Helmand province of Afghanistan.

It was against a command and control node for high-level Taliban leaders in Musa Qala district, May 24.

The structure was a known meeting location for prominent Taliban leaders, where they planned and facilitated attacks against Afghan National Defense and Security Forces, who are supporting election security in the area.

“One way we support our Afghan partners is with kinetic strikes so that they are able to maintain the offensive,” said U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Benjamin T. Watson, Task Force-Southwest commander.

“Strikes like this one not only degrade Taliban operations but also give our partners the ability to maintain continuous pressure against a weakened enemy.”

Task Force-Southwest deployed to Helmand Province, April 2017, to train, advise and assist the Afghan National Army 215th Corps and 505th Zone Afghan National Police.

Established in 2009, U.S. Forces-Afghanistan is a U.S.-led mission that directs and enables U.S. military operations in support of Resolute Support, NATO’s train, advise and assist mission.

Its purpose is to sustain campaign momentum in Afghanistan. It is also tasked with executing responsibilities and oversight for manpower, material, and logistics, basing and operational movement in the country, supporting a responsible economic transition that encourages a resilient Afghan economy.