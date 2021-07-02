Latest News
U.S. forces leave Bagram base in Afghanistan – official
American troops pulled out of their main military base in Afghanistan on Friday, a U.S. defence official said, under an agreement with the Taliban allowing for the withdrawal of all U.S. forces from the country after a two-decade war.
“All American soldiers and members of NATO forces have left the Bagram airbase,” said the senior U.S. security official on condition of anonymity.
The U.S. military has coordinated its air war and logistical support for its Afghan mission from the Bagram airbase, about 60 km (40 miles) north of Kabul, and the withdrawal of the forces symbolises the end of the U.S. military involvement in the country.
The base is being handed over to the Afghan government as its armed forces face a surging war with the Taliban and questions swirl about their prospects.
An Afghan official said the base would be officially handed over to the government at a ceremony on Saturday.
The U.S. defence official said General Austin Miller, the top U.S.commander in Afghanistan “still retains all the capabilities and authorities to protect the force” that are stationed in the capital, Kabul.
Two other U.S. security officials said this week the majority of U.S. military personnel would most likely be gone by July 4, with a residual force remaining to protect the embassy.
Last month, U.S. President Joe Biden told his Afghan counterpart, Ashraf Ghani, that “Afghans are going to have to decide their future, what they want”.
Ghani said his job was now to “manage the consequences” of the U.S. withdrawal.
The agreement with the Taliban on the U.S. pull-out was struck under the administration of President Donald Trump.
In exchange for the U.S. withdrawal, the Taliban, fighting to expel foreign forces and oust the U.S.-backed government, have vowed to prevent any international terrorism from Afghan soil.
They also made a commitment to enter into talks with their Afghan rivals but little progress has been made in negotiations.
Moscow pledges full support to Tajikistan to ward off threats from Afghanistan
Moscow has promised to provide any necessary assistance to Tajikistan in the event of terrorist threats from Afghanistan as US and NATO troops withdraw, Russia’s state media TASS reported Thursday.
According to TASS, State Duma Defense Committee Head Vladimir Shamanov said Thursday assistance will be provided in accordance with the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).
Speaking ahead of a meeting with the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly Council, Shamanov said: “We will surely provide comprehensive assistance to Tajikistan under the CSTO commitments [in case of the mounting terrorist threat]. Naturally, we won’t leave it [Tajikistan] alone.”
TASS reported that the situation in Afghanistan will be discussed at Thursday’s council meeting.
“I believe that this issue is more likely to be discussed from the viewpoint of assessing potential developments. As of now, and we talked with colleagues yesterday and today, the leadership of Tajikistan does not express such a serious concern,” he said.
The head of the State Duma Defense Committee also reiterated Russia’s position with regard to the concerns over the situation in Afghanistan.
“The measures, including those taken by the Russian side, were outlined both by the [Russian] defense minister and the president [of Russia] to the effect that we need to think about providing the 201st military base in Tajikistan with the required capabilities,” Shamanov said adding that Russian border guards were now “taking a number of organizational measures” in this regard.
This comes after the Taliban captured Afghanistan’s main border crossing with Tajikistan last week, resulting in some security forces abandoning their posts and fleeing across the frontier.
The seizure of Shir Khan Bandar, in the far north of Afghanistan about 50km from Kunduz city, was the most significant gain for the Taliban since it stepped up operations on May 1 when the US began the final stages of its troop withdrawal.
Speaking to AFP news agency soon after the fall of the border checkpoint, an Afghan army officer said: “We were forced to leave all check posts … and some of our soldiers crossed the border into Tajikistan.
“By the morning, they (Taliban fighters) were everywhere, hundreds of them,” he said on condition of anonymity.
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid confirmed the fighters had seized the border crossing across the Pyanj River.
“Our Mujahideen are in full control of Shir Khan Bandar and all the border crossings with Tajikistan in Kunduz,” he told AFP.
More than a week later, the Taliban still controls the border crossing, sources told Ariana News.
Dutch envoy says Afghanistan is at a crossroads in history
Caecilia Wijgers, the Dutch ambassador to Kabul, said on Thursday her country will continue to provide development assistance to Afghanistan as long as it can be done safely and responsibly.
Speaking after the last of Netherlands’ troops withdrew from Afghanistan this week,Wijgers said in a statement: “Development cooperation and military and diplomatic efforts have achieved significant results … and the security sector – which had to be built more or less from scratch – has been solidly underpinned thanks to financial support and training missions.
“The country now has a democratically elected government that allows space for free media. But growing instability and a lack of security show that these results are not irreversible.”
She said there has also been a change in the mindset of the people of Afghanistan and that society is showing the will to bring about positive change, and the strength to do so.
“This is not the same Afghanistan that was conquered by the Taliban in the late 1990s,” she said.
“We are standing at a crossroads in history. A new generation of Afghans has arisen, including many women who are not afraid to speak out.
“That progress needs to be safeguarded. And we need to continue supporting these people. Many sacrifices have been made to promote security, stability and human rights in Afghanistan. By Afghans, and also by the 25 Dutch military personnel who gave their lives for this cause. And the job is not yet done,” she said.
Wijgers also stated that a stable and secure Afghanistan is in the interests of the wider world, to prevent the country from once again becoming a haven of international terrorism, and to prevent large migration flows resulting from instability and conflicts in the future.’
Wijgers also noted it was “important to make clear that the Netherlands and other NATO Allies are still in Afghanistan, despite the withdrawal of the troops. As long as it’s safe to do so, the Netherlands will have a presence in the country, and we will work from Kabul together with Afghan government and civil society leaders. Because the ultimate goal is to achieve lasting – and above all independent – stability in Afghanistan.”
According to her, the Netherlands will go on providing development assistance as long as this can be done safely and responsibly, and as long as Dutch efforts remain sustainable.
“Among other things, our support is helping to build and strengthen the police and judicial sectors, to protect the Afghan people by enhancing the security of their communities, and to carry on demining activities. NATO will also continue to assist Afghanistan, for example by funding the Afghan armed forces,” she said.
Wijgers said peace talks between the Afghan Republic and the Taliban offer the best prospect of a stable and secure Afghanistan. “But this will take a great deal of effort and time to achieve. There is a very real chance that instability will increase again in the coming period, now that the Taliban are capturing more and more territory,” she said.
However, she stated the Netherland’s was not turning its back on Afghanistan – despite their troops having withdrawn.
“As we see it, now that we’re on board we can’t just abandon ship. It’s important that we remain committed to Afghanistan. So that everyone who has the courage to defend human rights can be supported. They are the agents of change. We are still there, for them and with them,” she said.
Wijgers said it was also important that the Afghan police continue to function effectively and that the Netherlands has invested a great deal in efforts to ensure this.
She went on to state that before “you can develop and progress, either as an individual or as a country, you first need to be able to exit survival mode.
“The people of Afghanistan are suffering from a collective trauma. For over 40 years, the country has been ravaged by conflict. Every family has lost someone, or seen someone killed.
“More and more victims of the country’s violent past are uniting to make their voices heard. For example at the peace talks in Doha, or in efforts to improve their own economic development. There also needs to be recognition of the suffering endured in order to move on,” she said.
Wijgers noted that despite the increasing violence, life in Afghanistan is not at a standstill. Children are going to school, and a growing number of women are attending higher education centers.
“In fact, at Herat University, over half the students are women.
“I have come to know the Afghans as a courageous, strong and proud people. They carry on resiliently, despite all they’ve gone through, and literally risk their lives every day to be able to do their work. We cannot abandon these people,” she said.
“Afghanistan has enormous potential and much to offer the world. But to achieve that, the country needs peace and stability. That remains its biggest challenge.”
State Dept says won’t link Turkey’s child soldiers placing with Afghanistan talks
The United States is not linking Turkey’s addition to a list of countries implicated in the use of child soldiers to Washington’s discussions with Ankara over its potential running of the Kabul airport in Afghanistan, State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Thursday.
Washington placed Turkey to a list of countries that are implicated in the use of child soldiers over the past year, placing a NATO ally for the first time in such a list, in a move that is likely to further complicate the already fraught ties between Ankara and Washington.
The U.S. State Department determined in its 2021 Trafficking in Persons (TIP) that Turkey was providing “tangible support” to the Sultan Murad division in Syria, a faction of Syrian opposition that Ankara has long, supported and a group that Washington said recruited and used child soldiers.
There was no immediate reaction from Turkey on the move.
In a briefing call with reporters, a senior State Department official also made a reference to the use of child soldiers in Libya, saying Washington was hoping to work with Ankara on the issue to address it.
“With respect to Turkey in particular…this is the first time a NATO member has been listed in the child soldier prevention act list,” the State Department official said. “As a respected regional leader and member of NATO, Turkey has the opportunity to address this issue — the recruitment and use of child soldiers in Syria and Libya,” she said.
