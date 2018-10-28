U.S. Envoy to Afghan Journalists: ‘We Salute the Work You Do’

(Last Updated On: October 28, 2018)

U.S. Ambassador in Kabul John Bass praises Afghan journalists for their “vital” contribution in creating future for their fellow citizens to live with peace, dignity, and freedom.

Addressing an event held at the U.S. embassy in Kabul to mark the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists on Saturday, Bass hailed media works in Afghanistan.

“No role in the society is more important than the work that all of you do and providing news, information and opinion to your fellow citizens and broader audiences around the world,” Bass said. “We salute the work you do… and the vital contribution you are making to creating future Afghanistan in which all of its citizens can live with peace, dignity, and freedom.”

The U.S. envoy also said that it is important for them to work together and make progress in this regard.

“With others in the international community we will continue working to try to eliminate impunity so that all of you can do the vital work you do without fear of violence, threats, intimidation, and disruptions,” he said.

At the same event, Mujib Khelwatgar, executive director of NAI – media advocacy body- said that most of the perpetrators of crimes against journalists believe that their actions have legal and social justifications.

“Taliban think that what they do is their religious obligations, some of the other perpetrators think that what they do it’s their social obligations, that is why we are witnessing increasingly growth of crimes and violence against journalists, he said.

Khelwatger said that is important for the government particularly for the ministry of information and culture to raise awareness about the role of journalists described in Islam.

Following the issue, the head of Ariana News Sharif Hassanyar, who also attended the event said that in last two years have been the deadliest years for the media community in Afghanistan.

“Unfortunately, we have lost more than 20 journalists in these two years, which is huge and a very bad news for the media family in Afghanistan,” he said.

Hassanyar, meanwhile, said that there is a battle for brightness and darkness in Afghanistan as he believes that could be the reason why journalists and media outlets were being targeted in the country.

“The reason why enemies are targeting journalists and media in Afghanistan is very clear, this is a fight between brightness and darkness and its very clear that journalists are working for the brightness, for democracy for the freedom of speech to keep this owned and to go forward,” he said.

By Shakib Mahmud, follow him on Twitter @shakibmah