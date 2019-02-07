U.S. Envoy Rejects Reports of Timetable for Troops Withdrawal

(Last Updated On: February 7, 2019)

The U.S. special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad has rejected the reports in which claimed that Washington had promised to pull out half of its troops from Afghanistan by the end of April.

“In recent days, I’ve heard some individual Taliban officials claim we have a troop withdrawal timetable for Afghanistan. Today, they correctly retracted that claim. To be clear: no troop withdrawal timetable exists.” Khalilzad wrote on Twitter.

Earlier, Russia’s RIA news agency had quoted a Taliban official at peace talks in Moscow as saying that the United States had pledged of pulling out half of its troops from Afghanistan by the end of April.

It comes as the delegates attending the peace talks in Moscow on Wednesday issued a joint declaration in which they outlined a nine-point approach to promote intra-Afghan dialogue aimed at reaching a political settlement in Afghanistan.

The delegates unanimously agreed to hold the next round of talks in Doha, the capital of Qatar in the near future.