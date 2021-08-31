Latest News
U.S. ends 20-year war in Afghanistan with final evacuation
The United States on Monday completed its military withdrawal from Afghanistan after a huge but chaotic airlift that cost the lives of 13 U.S. troops and left behind thousands of Afghans and hundreds of Americans still seeking an escape from Taliban rule, Reuters reported.
According to Reuters in a first in the nearly 20 years since al Qaeda’s Sept. 11, 2001, attacks plunged the United States into war, not a “single service member” from the U.S. military was in Afghanistan, the Pentagon said in an afternoon news conference.
“Heartbreak” was the word that U.S. Marine General Frank McKenzie used as he described emotions surrounding the U.S. departure from its longest war after dangerous and tireless efforts by U.S. troops to evacuate American citizens and vulnerable Afghans.
“There’s a lot of heartbreak associated with this departure. We did not get everybody out that we wanted to get out,” McKenzie, the head of the U.S. Central Command, told a Pentagon news briefing.
The top U.S. diplomat in Afghanistan, Ross Wilson, was aboard the last C-17 military transport flight out of Kabul’s airport at 11:59 p.m. Kabul time, along with the commanding general of the U.S. military’s 82nd Airborne Division, Reuters reported.
More than 122,000 people have been flown out of Kabul since Aug. 14, the day before the Taliban – which harbored the al Qaeda militant group behind the 2001 attacks on New York and Washington – regained control of the country.
“But I think if we’d stayed another 10 days, we wouldn’t have gotten everybody out,” McKenzie said.
As the U.S. troops departed, they destroyed more than 70 aircraft, dozens of armored vehicles and disabled air defenses that had thwarted an attempted ISIS-K, locally known as Daesh rocket attack on the eve of the U.S. departure, Reuters reported.
Having failed to anticipate the Taliban would prevail so quickly, Washington and its NATO allies were forced into a hasty exit, leaving behind thousands of Afghans who helped them and may have qualified for evacuation and others who feel at risk.
The emergency air evacuation came to an end a minute before a Tuesday deadline set by President Joe Biden, who inherited a troop withdrawal deal made with the Taliban by his predecessor, Donald Trump, and decided to complete the pullout without preconditions.
Biden’s decision has led to the biggest crisis of his young presidency and raised far-reaching questions about the capability of Western democracies to build lasting institutions in their image overseas, and their willingness in the future to do so, Reuters reported.
The swift Taliban takeover of Afghanistan has drawn comparisons to the capture of Saigon by North Vietnamese forces in 1975 and shaken generations of U.S. veterans who served there and watched the wars’ final days with sadness.
Biden, in a statement, commended U.S. troops for carrying out the largest airlift in U.S. history “with unmatched courage, professionalism, and resolve.” “Now, our 20-year military presence in Afghanistan has ended,” he said.
According to the Reuters nearly 2,500 Americans have been killed in the conflict, including 13 troops in a suicide bombing by ISIS-K, locally known as Daesh, last week outside the airport. Many of them were just babies when the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks took place.
McKenzie said the Taliban helped secure the airfield as the United States carried out the evacuation. But he cited a rare convergence of interests: The Taliban wanted the United States out of Afghanistan, and the United States wanted to leave, Reuters said.
But he warned that the Taliban would have difficulty grappling with ISIS-K, a fierce enemy of both the West and the Taliban. He declined to speculate about future cooperation with the Taliban following the U.S. departure, even as Biden has promised to hunt down Islamic State militants responsible for last week’s bombing.
“They (the Taliban) let a lot of those people … out of prisons and now they’re going to be able to reap what they sow,” McKenzie said.
The withdrawal opens a new chapter in the U.S. effort to keep pressure on groups it sees as mortal enemies, including ISIS-K,and al Qaeda.
Following the suicide attack last week, the U.S. military flew in drones for strikes in Afghanistan on Friday and Sunday to attack ISIS-K. Experts warn that U.S. intelligence is far harder to collect from overseas and strikes are more risky, Reuters reported.
Taliban now face a test, says Khalilzad after US withdrawal
Following the United States’ full withdrawal from Afghanistan overnight Monday, the US special envoy for Afghanistan reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad said that the Taliban now face a test in terms of leading the country to a safe and prosperous future.
In a series of tweets, Khalilzad said that now is the chance to bring their war to an end.
“This is the chance to bring their war to an end as well. The Taliban now face a test. Can they lead their country to a safe and prosperous future where all their citizens, men and women, have the chance to reach their potential?” Khalilzad tweeted.
“Can Afghanistan present the beauty and power of its diverse cultures, histories, and traditions to the world?” Khalilzad said.
The United States on Monday completed its military withdrawal from Afghanistan after a huge but chaotic airlift that left behind thousands of Afghans and hundreds of Americans, Reuters reported earlier.
Major General Chris Donahue, commander of the 82nd Airborne Division, stepped aboard a C-17 transport plane on Monday night, making him the last U.S. service member to leave Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul.
Celebratory gunfire echoed across Kabul as Taliban fighters took control of the airport before dawn on Tuesday following the withdrawal of the last U.S. troops, ending 20 years of US military presence in the country.
Biden confirms US military has withdrawn, ending 20 years in Afghanistan
Marking the end of America’s 20-year military presence in Afghanistan, US President Joe Biden said the last flight left Kabul in the early hours of Tuesday morning “with no further loss of American lives”.
He said US troops had over the past 17 days executed “the largest airlift in US history, evacuating over 120,000 US citizens, citizens of our allies, and Afghan allies of the United States.”
“Now, our 20-year military presence in Afghanistan has ended,” he said.
He also said that on Tuesday afternoon he will address the American people on his decision not to extend the US’s presence in Afghanistan beyond August 31.
“For now, I will report that it was the unanimous recommendation of the Joint Chiefs and of all of our commanders on the ground to end our airlift mission as planned.
“Their view was that ending our military mission was the best way to protect the lives of our troops, and secure the prospects of civilian departures for those who want to leave Afghanistan in the weeks and months ahead,” he said.
“The Taliban has made commitments on safe passage and the world will hold them to their commitments. It will include ongoing diplomacy in Afghanistan and coordination with partners in the region to reopen the airport allowing for continued departure for those who want to leave and delivery of humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan,” Biden said.
Islamic State claims responsibility for rocket attack on Kabul airport
Islamic State claimed responsibility for a rocket attack on Kabul airport on Monday, the group’s Nasher News said on its Telegram channel.
The groups said it “targeted Kabul International Airport with six Katyusha rockets.”
U.S. anti-missile defences intercepted as many as five rockets fired at Kabul’s airport early on Monday, a U.S. official said, Reuters reported.
