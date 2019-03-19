U.S. Embassy Alerts of Possible Terror Attacks in Kabul

(Last Updated On: March 19, 2019)

The U.S. embassy in Kabul warns of possible complex attacks on the Afghan and foreign government offices in the capital Kabul on Nowroz holiday that will be observed on March 21.

According to a statement released on Monday, the U.S. says the militants continue to plan attacks against a variety of targets in Kabul, including Afghan, U.S., and other foreign government offices and facilities.

“Insurgents have threatened other facilities around the country where foreign citizens may gather, including Jalalabad Airport in Nangarhar province, schools, hotels, and housing compounds,” the statement adds.

“There also may be demonstrations and large gatherings, and celebratory gunfire,” the statement notes.

The statement further alerts U.S. citizens to avoid visiting these areas and advises its citizens to take the following actions during the Nowroz holiday:

Avoid large crowds.

Consult with security providers at your location.

Review your personal security plans and carry a fully charged communication device.

Notify a trusted person of your travel and movement plans.

Be aware of your surroundings and local security developments.

Enroll in the Safe Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive security updates.

Last year during the New Year festival “Nawroz” a suicide bombing killed at least 31 people and wounded 65 others.

The Daesh insurgent group claimed the bombing.