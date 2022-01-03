COVID-19
U.S. Defense Secretary Austin tests positive for COVID-19, symptoms mild
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said he tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday with mild symptoms and would attend meetings virtually as he quarantined at home for the next five days, Reuters reported.
News of Austin’s positive test comes after the Pentagon last week tightened restrictions at its headquarters over concern about the highly transmissible Omicron variant that has led to a sharp increase in COVID-19 infections throughout the world.
According to the report the military is faced with the challenge of maintaining military readiness for troops, often in close quarters on ships and planes.
Austin, who is fully vaccinated and received a booster in early October, said in a statement he last met President Joe Biden on Dec. 21, more than a week before he started experiencing symptoms.
“As my doctor made clear to me, my fully vaccinated status — and the booster I received in early October — have rendered the infection much more mild than it would otherwise have been,” Austin added.
Austin said he requested a test earlier on Sunday after having symptoms while at home on vacation. He was last at the Pentagon on Thursday, read the report.
Austin is one of the most senior members of President Joe Biden’s administration to test positive for COVID-19.
According to Reuters in October, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas tested positive for the virus.
U.S. authorities registered at least 346,869 new coronavirus on Saturday, according to a Reuters tally. The U.S. death toll from COVID-19 rose by at least 377 to 828,562.
Austin said he planned to attend meetings virtually when possible and he would retain all authorities in running the Defense Department and overseeing military activities around the world.
His deputy, Kathleen Hicks, would represent him in some matters, he added.
“I continue to encourage everyone eligible for a booster shot to get one. This remains a readiness issue,” Austin said.
Roughly 98% of active-duty troops have received at the COVID-19 vaccine, which is now mandatory for them, Reuters reported.
Top U.S. infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci said on Sunday there was still a danger of a surge in hospitalization due to a large number of coronavirus cases even as early data suggests the Omicron COVID-19 variant is less severe than other variants.
The Omicron variant was estimated to be 58.6% of the coronavirus variants circulating in the United States as of Dec. 25, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Fauci added that the CDC will soon be coming out with a clarification on whether people with COVID-19 should test negative to leave isolation, after confusion last week over guidance that would let people leave after five days without symptoms.
France registers more than 10 million COVID infections
France became the sixth country in the world to report more than 10 million COVID-19 infections since the outbreak of the pandemic, according to official data published on Saturday.
French health authorities reported 219,126 new confirmed cases in a 24-hour period, the fourth day in a row that the country has recorded more than 200,000 cases, Reuters reported.
France joined the United States, India, Brazil, Britain and Russia in having had more than 10 million cases.
Saturday’s figure was the second highest after the 232,200 record on Friday when French President Emmanuel Macron warned the next few weeks would be difficult.
In his New Year’s Eve address, Macron did not mention a need for more restrictive health measures than those already announced, adding that the government should refrain from further limiting individual freedoms, Reuters reported.
The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 has increased by 96 over 24 hours, standing at a more than the seven-month peak of 18,811. But that figure is still almost half the record 33,497 reached in November 2020.
The COVID-19 death toll in France increased by 110 over 24 hours to 123,851.
India delivers 500,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Afghanistan
India delivered another consignment of humanitarian assistance consisting of 500,000 doses of COVID vaccine (COVAXIN) to Afghanistan on Saturday, India’s Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.
According to the statement, the consignment was handed over to the Indira Gandhi Hospital in Kabul.
India added that additional 500,000 doses of vaccine would be sent to Afghanistan in the upcoming weeks.
“Government of India has committed to providing humanitarian assistance to Afghan people consisting of food grains, one million doses of COVID Vaccine and essential lifesaving drugs,” the statement read.
Earlier last month, India delivered 1.6 tons of medical supplies to Afghanistan through the World Health Organization (WHO).
“In the coming weeks, we would be undertaking the supply of wheat and the remaining medical assistance. In this regard, we are in touch with UN agencies and others for finalizing the modalities for transportation,” the statement said.
Australia starts 2022 with record COVID cases
Australia started 2022 with a record number of new COVID-19 cases as an outbreak centred in the eastern states grew, and New South Wales eased its isolation rules for healthcare workers as the number of people hospitalised with the virus rose.
New South Wales, the most populous state, and Victoria both posted daily record case numbers of 22,577 and 7,442 respectively on Saturday, health department figures showed.
There were four deaths due to COVID in New South Wales and nine in Victoria, taking the national death toll from the pandemic to more than 2,250.
Including cases in Queensland, Tasmania and the Australian Capital Territory, Saturday had already set a national record of 33,161 cases, topping Friday’s 32,946, even before numbers from South Australia, Western Australia and the Northern Territory were released.
All Australian states, except for Western Australia, have begun to live with the virus after higher vaccination levels, and the easing in restrictions has pushed cases higher.
The New South Wales government changed its self-isolation rules for asymptomatic healthcare workers who had been classified as a close contact of a COVID case, giving them an exemption if they are considered critical to their workplace.
Over the week since Christmas Day, cases in New South Wales have more than tripled from 6,288. Hospitalisations due to COVID have more than doubled to 901 from 388, while the number of people in intensive care units has risen by around 50% to 79.
The outbreak has affected sporting events. Australia batsman Travis Head will miss the fourth Ashes cricket test against England in Sydney next week after testing positive for COVID.
