U.S. COVID-19 cases surpass 44.2 million, death toll tops 710,000

(Last Updated On: October 9, 2021)

The cumulative total of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United States topped 44.2 million as of Friday, with the death toll surpassing 712,000, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

The country’s case count rose to 44,285,030 on Friday, and its death toll came to 712,646, the CSSE tally showed.

The Alaska state in northwestern America has recently witnessed a sharp surge in COVID-19 patients and a shortage of medical resources.

The state has become one of the country’s hardest-hit places by the pandemic, as reported by some local media on Friday.

In the past two weeks, the number of deaths from COVID-19 in the United States has increased by more than three times, and most of the new cases did not get vaccinated.

In addition, the rural area in Alaska is more vulnerable to the pandemic.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Thursday that COVID-19 associated multisystem inflammatory syndrome cases in children has increased by 12 percent since late August, the largest growth so far this year.