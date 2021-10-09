COVID-19
U.S. COVID-19 cases surpass 44.2 million, death toll tops 710,000
The cumulative total of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United States topped 44.2 million as of Friday, with the death toll surpassing 712,000, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.
The country’s case count rose to 44,285,030 on Friday, and its death toll came to 712,646, the CSSE tally showed.
The Alaska state in northwestern America has recently witnessed a sharp surge in COVID-19 patients and a shortage of medical resources.
The state has become one of the country’s hardest-hit places by the pandemic, as reported by some local media on Friday.
In the past two weeks, the number of deaths from COVID-19 in the United States has increased by more than three times, and most of the new cases did not get vaccinated.
In addition, the rural area in Alaska is more vulnerable to the pandemic.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Thursday that COVID-19 associated multisystem inflammatory syndrome cases in children has increased by 12 percent since late August, the largest growth so far this year.
Children take part in vaccine study as Pfizer seeks FDA approval
Pfizer Inc and BioNTech have asked U.S. regulators to authorize emergency use of their COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, a group for whom no shot is currently allowed, Pfizer said on Thursday (October 07), Reuters reported.
A trial to test vaccine safety on children took place at Duke University School of Medicine. Two of the children who took part, were 7 year old Lydia and her sister, 5 year old Bridgette.
Both of the girls were calm as they received their vaccinations, although Bridgette instructed her father to hold her hand, read the report.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has set a date of Oct. 26 for its panel of outside advisers to meet and discuss Pfiizer’s application, making it possible for children in this age group – numbering around 28 million – to begin receiving the two-dose Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine shortly afterward.
The vaccine already has won U.S. emergency use authorization in teens ages 12 to 15 and is fully approved by regulators for people ages 16 and up.
The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is one of three in use in the United States, along with the two-dose Moderna vaccine and the single-dose Johnson & Johnson version, neither of which has won full regulatory approval for any age group.
A rapid authorization of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine in young kids could help mitigate a potential surge of cases in the coming weeks and months, with schools open nationwide and colder weather driving activities indoors. If given regulatory authorization, the two-dose Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine would become the first COVID-19 shot made available to children 5 to 11 in the United States, Reuters reported.
COVID testing and vaccinations drop across Afghanistan
The World Health Organization (WHO) said Wednesday that since August there has been a drop in COVID-19 testing and vaccinations and that around 1.6 million doses of vaccine could expire if not used quickly.
To address this, WHO and partners are boosting testing and supporting the rollout of a vaccination campaign in 16 provinces, the organization said.
WHO recently flew 50,000 COVID-19 tests to Afghanistan to fill gaps at labs. 150,000 more are in the pipeline.
A microscope lab was meanwhile completed in Nimroz province last month and in Kunar on Tuesday.
Labs in Parwan, Laghman and Kapisa are also underway.
When complete there will be 36 WHO-supported COVID labs in Afghanistan.
Since August, WHO has sent life-saving medicines and medical supplies to 360 health facilities in Afghanistan to cover the health needs of 3.9 million people.
On Wednesday, supplies were sent to two hospitals in Kabul and WHO provincial offices for onward distribution. The supplies will cover the health needs of 50,000 people in Afghanistan, the organization stated.
WHO seeks COVID-19 vaccines for poor nations, ‘not empty promises’
The World Health Organization said this week it was now down to manufacturers and rich countries to deliver pledged COVID-19 vaccine doses to low-income countries to ease global health inequalities.
About 80 percent of the 5.5 billion vaccine doses that have been administered globally went to high- and upper-middle income countries, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a news briefing.
WHO has set a target to enable every country to vaccinate at least 40 percent of the population by the end of this year and Tedros said deliveries to poorer nations need to be boosted for this to be achieved.
“Manufacturers have promised to prioritise and low-income countries. We don’t want any more promises. We just want the vaccines,” Tedros said.
He added vaccine manufacturers had “prioritised or been legally obliged to fulfil bilateral deals with rich countries willing to pay top dollar.”
