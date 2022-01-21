U.S. COVID-19 cases exceed 69.16 million with death toll approaching 860,000

(Last Updated On: January 21, 2022)

The cumulative total of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United States exceeded 69.16 million as of Thursday, with the death toll approaching 860,000, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University, Reuters reported.

Specifically, the country’s case count rose to 69,168,407 while the death toll reached 859,931 as of 18:21 Eastern Standard Time (EST) Thursday. A total of 529,141,376 doses of vaccines have been administered in the country, according to the CSSE tally.

According to the report compared with 24 hours ago, the United States has seen 747,297 new cases and 2,378 new deaths.

Earlier on Tuesday, the country added over one million new COVID-19 cases again, after setting a global record of over 1.36 million daily cases earlier this month, according to the JHU.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 63.2 percent of Americans were fully vaccinated and 39.3 percent were boosted as of 20:00 EST Thursday.

The low vaccination rate in the United States is an obvious reason that the Omicron variant is “more likely to kill Americans,” the news website Daily Beast said Tuesday.

Some countries have weathered the Omicron wave with relatively low severe cases or deaths despite surging cases, according to the report, citing Singapore and South Africa as examples, Reuters reported.

But the United States have not seen the same degree of “decoupling” between infections and deaths, mainly due to its low vaccination rate, it added.

“The worry is that once spread occurs among older segments (of the population), hospitalizations and deaths might creep up,” said Edwin Michael, an epidemiologist at the Center for Global Health Infectious Disease Research at the University of South Florida.