COVID-19
U.S. COVID-19 cases exceed 69.16 million with death toll approaching 860,000
The cumulative total of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United States exceeded 69.16 million as of Thursday, with the death toll approaching 860,000, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University, Reuters reported.
Specifically, the country’s case count rose to 69,168,407 while the death toll reached 859,931 as of 18:21 Eastern Standard Time (EST) Thursday. A total of 529,141,376 doses of vaccines have been administered in the country, according to the CSSE tally.
According to the report compared with 24 hours ago, the United States has seen 747,297 new cases and 2,378 new deaths.
Earlier on Tuesday, the country added over one million new COVID-19 cases again, after setting a global record of over 1.36 million daily cases earlier this month, according to the JHU.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 63.2 percent of Americans were fully vaccinated and 39.3 percent were boosted as of 20:00 EST Thursday.
The low vaccination rate in the United States is an obvious reason that the Omicron variant is “more likely to kill Americans,” the news website Daily Beast said Tuesday.
Some countries have weathered the Omicron wave with relatively low severe cases or deaths despite surging cases, according to the report, citing Singapore and South Africa as examples, Reuters reported.
But the United States have not seen the same degree of “decoupling” between infections and deaths, mainly due to its low vaccination rate, it added.
“The worry is that once spread occurs among older segments (of the population), hospitalizations and deaths might creep up,” said Edwin Michael, an epidemiologist at the Center for Global Health Infectious Disease Research at the University of South Florida.
COVID-19
Australia suffers deadliest day of pandemic as Omicron drives up hospital cases
Australia suffered its deadliest day of the pandemic on Tuesday as a fast-moving Omicron outbreak continued to push up hospitalization rates to record levels, even as daily infections eased slightly.
Australia is dealing with its worst COVID-19 outbreak, fuelled by the Omicron variant of the coronavirus that has put more people in hospitals and intensive care than at any time during the pandemic, Reuters reported.
A total of 77 deaths was recorded, exceeding the previous national high of 57 last Thursday, official data showed.
“Today, is a very difficult day for our state,” New South Wales (NSW) Premier Dominic Perrottet said during a media briefing as the state reported 36 deaths, a new pandemic high.
Only four of those who died in NSW had received their booster shot, prompting the state’s health officials to urge people to avoid delays and get their third dose soon. Thirty-three were double-dosed.
“There needs to be a sense of urgency in embracing the booster doses,” NSW Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant said. “For Omicron, we know that the protection is lower and we need that next boosting to get that higher level of protection.”
To help public hospitals cope, the federal government has activated a plan for private hospitals to provide up to 57,000 nurses and more than 100,000 staff to Omicron-affected areas around the country, Health Minister Greg Hunt said.
While authorities usually do not specify the coronavirus variant that leads to deaths, officials have said most patients in intensive care were infected with the Omicron strain, with unvaccinated young people forming a “significant number”.
Queensland said none of Tuesday’s record 16 deaths in the state had received booster shots. Of the 45 people who have died in the state due to COVID-19 since Dec. 13, only one had received their third dose.
“Please come forward and get your booster, we know that it makes a difference,” state Health Minister Yvette D’Ath said.
About 73,000 new infections were reported on Tuesday, down from a high of 150,000 last Thursday. So far, Australia has reported about 1.6 million infections since the pandemic began, of which around 1.3 million were in the last two weeks. Total deaths stood at 2,776.
COVID-19
Afghanistan unable to detect omicron variant: health ministry
Public Health Ministry officials said Monday that Afghanistan’s health sector does not have the medical equipment needed to detect the newly mutated version of the coronavirus and as such, they have no idea how many people are infected with the omicron variant.
While the case number in Afghanistan is lower compared to neighboring countries, the ministry of health says the latest data put the number of cases at 40. However, it’s not known how many have the omicron variant.
“We have problems to identify the new variant of COVID-19. We call on the international community to help us. They vowed that they will continues their help,” said Javid Hazher, spokesman for the ministry of public health.
Meanwhile, staff at the Afghan-Japan Hospital, the main COVID-19 treatment center in Kabul, said that between 15 and 20 patients seek treatment at the hospital daily, however they are not able to detect the variant.
“So far, the mutated type of COVID-19 has not been identified because we have not received the diagnostic device and we have asked the Ministry of Health to make the device available as soon as possible,” said Mohammad Anil, HR director of the hospital.
Members of the public meanwhile have called on the ministry to take special measures to help curb the spread of the virus – which is currently in its 4th wave in the country.
“It has been 15 days that my mother is sick and we are satisfied with the hospital but we ask people to not go outside without wearing masks and washing their hands,” said Mohammad Juma, one Kabul resident.
“People should wear masks, and this is Islamic law, when we pray and wash our hands, we do not get sick,” said Mohammad Arif, another resident.
COVID-19
Beijing orders travellers to take COVID-19 test within 72 hours of arrival in city – state media
Chinese travellers into Beijing from Jan. 22 to end-March are required to take a COVID-19 test within 72 hours of their arrival in the city, Beijing Daily, a government newspaper reported on Sunday.=
China has reported local cases of the highly transmissible Omicron variant in at least five provinces and municipalities, including a first infection in Beijing itself on Saturday, just weeks ahead of the Olympic Winter Games in February, Reuters reported.
