COVID-19
U.S. considers authorization of first COVID vaccine for children under 5
U.S. regulators are considering the first COVID-19 vaccine for children under the age of 5, the only age group not yet eligible for the shots, after Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) and BioNTech SE began the regulatory approval process on Tuesday, Reuters reported.
A decision is expected as soon as this month.
The companies said they began submitting data for an emergency use authorization even though they did not meet a key target in their clinical trial of 2- to 4- year olds. They are submitting the data at the request of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in order to address an urgent public health need in the age group, they said.
The arrival of a vaccine for younger children could help harried parents who have had to contend with quarantines and closures of pre-schools and daycare centers, read the report.
“Having a safe and effective vaccine available for children in this age group is a priority,” acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock said. She said the agency asked for the application because of the recent Omicron surge.
The FDA said an outside committee of expert advisers would meet on Feb. 15 to discuss the authorization. If that goes forward, the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention also needs to sign off on how the vaccinations will be implemented, following a meeting of its own advisers. Those meetings have tended to follow within a week or so of FDA decisions.
According to Reuters the drug companies said they are asking the FDA for authorization of the first two doses of a planned three-dose regimen.
“If two doses are authorized, parents will have the opportunity to begin a COVID-19 vaccination series for their children while awaiting potential authorization of a third dose,” Pfizer Chief Executive Albert Bourla said.
He said the company believes three doses of the vaccine will be needed “to achieve high levels of protection against current and potential future variants.”
The companies expect to complete submitting data to the FDA in the coming days, with data on the third dose to follow.
Pfizer and BioNTech are testing a 3-microgram dose of the vaccine in the age group, compared with a 10-microgram dose in 5- to 11-year-olds and 30 micrograms for people aged 12 and older, Reuters reported.
The companies said they expect to have ample supply of the 3-microgram shots should the FDA authorize the vaccine.
EVIDENCE OF CLINICAL BENEFIT?
The move could speed up the inoculation timeline for this age group by months. If a third dose is eventually authorized, many children could already have begun the regimen. Pfizer is currently testing two doses three weeks apart, followed by a third dose at least eight weeks later.
In December, Pfizer said it was amending its clinical trial to test a three-dose version of the vaccine because the lower-dose generated an immune response in 2- to 4-year-olds that was inferior to the response measured in those aged 16 to 25. In 6- month- to 24-month-old children, the vaccine generated an immune response in line with 16- to 25-year-olds.
John Grabenstein, former executive director of medical affairs for vaccines at Merck, said he believes regulators should consider the vaccine as a two-dose course, rather than as the first two doses of a planned three dose regimen.
“I cannot think of any example ever where the FDA reached a regulatory decision without knowing the data from the end of the trial,” Grabenstein said. “I just can’t believe that they would authorize getting started without knowing what the third dose would do.”
But John Moore, a professor of microbiology and immunology at Weill Cornell Medical College, said the plan “sounds like a creative solution to a real problem, and there’s no safety implications, which would otherwise be a dealbreaker.”
The vaccine is already approved for emergency use in children in the United States as young as 5. It has full approval for adults.
The FDA also has authorized a third booster dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech shot for adults and children aged 12 and older. It gave the green light for a two-dose vaccine for children ages 5 to 11.
It remains unclear how many parents will choose to vaccinate their younger children.
Vaccinating children has been slow in the United States with only around 22% of 5- to 11 year-olds having received two shots since the campaign to inoculate that age group began in November, Reuters reported.
COVID-19
Olympics-Italian NOC president positive for COVID, isolating in Beijing
Italy’s National Olympic Committee (NOC) president Giovanni Malago has tested positive for COVID-19 in Beijing and is isolating in a dedicated facility in the Chinese capital ahead of the Games, the Italian team said on Tuesday, Reuters reported.
The 62-year-old businessman is “totally asymptomatic” a spokesman said, but was isolating under medical observation after the test conducted at his hotel.
According to the report sport gets underway on Wednesday, two days before the official opening of the Beijing Olympics.
Malago heads the organising committee of the next Winter Olympics in 2026 in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo, read the report.
Earlier, Chinese authorities said that growing COVID cases were “within controllable range”.
COVID-19
China reports 34 new COVID-19 cases among Olympics-related personnel
Thirty-four new COVID-19 infections were detected among Olympics-related personnel, the Beijing 2022 Winter Games organising committee said on Sunday, including Poland’s short track medal hopeful Natalia Maliszewska.
Of those, 13 were athletes or team officials who tested positive after arriving at the airport on Saturday.
Of the total infections, 23 were among new airport arrivals, while 11 were people already in the “closed loop” bubble that separates event personnel from the public in an effort to curb the spread of infections.
The loop allows Games participants to move freely between their accommodations and Olympic venues on official transport, but they are not allowed to move freely in the city. All Games stakeholders, including media and staff, are also tested daily.
Maliszewska is the eighth Polish athlete to have tested positive and has gone into isolation, the Polish Olympic Committee said on Sunday. She joins infected fellow speedskaters Natalia Czerwonka, Magdalena Czyszczon and Marek Kania in isolation.
With the 500m heats set to start on Saturday, Maliszewska is in a race against time to compete. Athletes who test positive and show no symptoms are to be discharged from isolation only if they provide two consecutive negative tests 24 hours apart.
Australia announced a positive COVID-19 test on Sunday among its team members but did not say whether it was an athlete or coaching staff.
Beijing Games organisers have warned of more cases in coming days as the Chinese capital enforces stringent measures, restricting movement and contact of any Games participant with the local population.
Unlike many countries seeking to live with COVID-19, China has isolated itself with a zero-tolerance policy, cancelling nearly all international flights. Olympic athletes and others must fly directly into the city on charter flights.
COVID-19
Germany reports new daily record for COVID-19 infections
Germany reported another record number of daily new COVID-19 infections on Thursday, crossing the 200,000 threshold for the first time, as the country debates whether to impose compulsory vaccinations, Reuters reported.
The Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases reported 203,136 positive tests in the last 24 hours, 69,600 cases more than the same day a week ago.
According to Reuters the seven-day incidence per 100,000 people rose to 1,017 from 941 the previous day, while another 188 people died, bringing the death toll since the start of the pandemic to 117,314.
German lawmakers debated on Wednesday whether to impose compulsory COVID-19 shots, while protesters gathered outside the parliament building.
According Reuters around 75% of the German population have received at least one dose of a vaccine – less than in western European peers such as France, Italy or Spain, where the equivalent figures are 80%, 83% and 86%.
Chancellor Olaf Scholz backs compulsory vaccines for over-18s but his coalition government is divided on the issue and he has told lawmakers to vote according to their conscience.
