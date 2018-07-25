U.S. Commends Qatar’s Ongoing Support for Peace in Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: July 25, 2018 6:41 pm)

The U.S. has commended Qatar for its ongoing support for peace in Afghanistan following the meeting between the Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs Khalid bin Mohamed Al Attiyah and the US’s Department of State South and Central Asian Affairs Senior Bureau Official Alice Wells.

The two sides discussed the recent progress in the peace process in Afghanistan and pledged to continue both countries’ efforts towards combating terrorism and promoting peace and regional stability.

In an official statement, Senior Bureau Official Wells welcomed the Qatari government’s support for the ceasefire last month in Afghanistan, and highlighted the deep appreciation of the United States for the Qatari government’s constructive partnership and dedication to Afghanistan.

Earlier, the US State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert expressed appreciation and thanks for Qatar’s role in laying the foundation for peace between the parties in Afghanistan.

In the meantime, U.S. ambassador to Kabul, John Bass in an interview with Ariananews said that the United States is the only facilitator for the peace process in the country.

“For this conflict to end and to end peacefully, that requires a conversation among Afghans. Because the solution has to come from within this society and then be supported by the surrounding countries; by the Unites States and by other parts of the coalition,” John Bass said.

This comes as the continuation of peace efforts has always faced challenges with the support of Pakistan from terrorism.

“In fact we continue to maintain our belief that Pakistan needs to do quite a bit more to support the Afghan government’s efforts to deal with the threats posed by the Taliban and the Haqqani network,” U.S. ambassador added.

The representatives of the civil society, tribal figures and religious scholars in Kabul are also bargaining to send a letter to the Taliban representatives’ office in Doha during the Qatar trip.