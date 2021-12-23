Latest News
U.S. authorizes some transactions with IEA to keep aid flowing to Afghanistan
The United States formally exempted on Wednesday U.S. and U.N. officials doing permitted business with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan [IEA] from U.S. sanctions to try to maintain the flow of aid to Afghanistan as it sinks deeper into a humanitarian crisis, Reuters reported.
According to Reuters it was unclear, however, whether the move would pave the way for proposed U.N. payments of some $6 million to the IEA for security.
Reuters on Tuesday exclusively reported a U.N. plan to subsidize next year the monthly wages of IEA-run Interior Ministry personnel who guard U.N. facilities and to pay them monthly food allowances, a proposal that raised questions about whether the payments would violate U.S. sanctions.
The Treasury Department declined to say whether the new license would exempt the proposed U.N. payments from U.S. sanctions on the IEA.
Having designated the IEA as a terrorist group for years, Washington has ordered its U.S. assets frozen and barred Americans from dealing with them, read the report.
The Treasury on Wednesday issued three general licenses aimed at easing humanitarian aid flows into Afghanistan.
According to Reuters two of the licenses allow U.S. officials and those of certain international organizations, such as the United Nations, to engage in transactions involving the IEA or Haqqani Network for official business.
A third license gives non-governmental organizations (NGOs) protection from U.S. sanctions on the IEA and the Haqqani Network for work on certain activities, including humanitarian projects.
According to the report a senior U.S. administration official said the Islamic Emirate [IE] would have to take action to prevent Afghanistan’s economy from contracting further.
“What we can attempt to do, what we’re going to work to do, is to mitigate the humanitarian crisis by getting resources to the Afghan people, and these general licenses will allow us to allow organizations that are doing this work to do exactly that,” the official told reporters.
The top Republican on the U.S. House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee criticized the decision by Democratic President Joe Biden’s administration, Reuters reported.
The exemption “could result in using American taxpayer funds to reward, legitimize and enable the same IEA that took power by force and has shown no interest in abiding by international norms,” Representative Michael McCaul said in a statement.
Afghanistan’s economic crisis accelerated after the IEA seized power in August, as the former Western-backed government collapsed and the last U.S. troops withdrew.
The United States and other donors cut financial assistance, and more than $9 billion in Afghanistan’s hard currency assets were frozen, Reuters reported.
The United Nations says nearly 23 million people – about 55% of the population – are facing extreme levels of hunger, with nearly 9 million at risk of famine as winter takes hold, read the report.
“We will continue to support efforts by our partners to scale up assistance and deliver necessary relief during this moment of particular need,” U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.
In a separate bid to address the crisis, the U.N. Security Council passed a resolution exempting donors, aid groups and financial institutions involved in humanitarian assistance from U.N. asset freezes on leaders of the IEA and associated entities.
The exemption is “solely for the provision of humanitarian assistance and other activities that support basic human needs in Afghanistan which the council will review in one year,” Jeffrey DeLaurentis, a senior adviser to the U.S. mission to the United Nations, said in urging approval of the measure, Reuters reported.
Latest News
Jawzjan families receive aid through Bayat Foundation’s campaign
Leading Afghan charity organization, the Bayat Foundation continues to race against time to get as much aid to desperate families across the country ahead of the worst of the winter months.
This week, the foundation handed out food parcels to hundreds of at-risk families in northern Jawzjan province.
The organization’s officials said that they are providing food parcels – including cooking oil, flour, and rice – to families during the harsh winter season in Afghanistan.
Haji Mohammad Ismail, Deputy Head of the Bayat Foundation, said: “Through the annual winter aid program that the Bayat Foundation conducts during the winter season, aid has already been distributed [to numerous provinces] this year.”
“Fortunately, today the aid came to Jawzjan province’s city of Sheberghan. We distributed food supplies including flour, rice, and oil to a number of deserving people,” Haji Ismail said.
Recipients, meanwhile, expressed their gratitude and thanked the Bayat Foundation for its assistance.
“People face poverty, unemployment, and winter hardships, we all call for the continuation of such [Bayat Foundation’s] assistance,” Zabiullah Amini one of the recipients said.
Through its ongoing campaign, the Foundation had so far distributed food supplies to needy families in Paktia, Kabul, Nangarhar, Ghazni, Kunduz, Kandahar, Bamiyan, Herat, Balkh, and Khost provinces.
Latest News
Abdullah calls on OIC to mobilize more funds to help Afghans
Abdullah Abdullah, former Chairman of the High Peace Council, welcomed decisions taken by delegates who attended the 17th extraordinary meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Islamabad but called for the organization to mobilize more money for Afghanistan.
In a series of tweets, on Tuesday night, he called on member states of the OIC to immediately mobilize all necessary resources to increase humanitarian aid to millions of Afghans facing food insecurity and extreme poverty.
Abdullah said the people of Afghanistan must ensure that they have access to unhindered aid to save them from a catastrophe.
The meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation was held on Sunday in Islamabad and saw Islamic countries pledging to provide humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan.
A humanitarian trust fund was also established by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) with the aim of raising and mobilizing resources to help Afghanistan.
Latest News
House Democrats call on Biden to unfreeze Afghan reserves
More than 40 House Democrats on Monday called on US President Joe Biden to open up access to economic reserves for Afghanistan in order to prevent ”imminent mass starvation.”
Following the report on Wednesday Mohammad Naeem, spokesman of the Political Office of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), thanked the US Congress members in a series of tweets.
“We are grateful for the move by members of the United States Congress, following our open letter to Congress, to President Biden to lift sanctions on Afghanistan and freeze the Federal Reserve,” Naeem tweeted.
He further added that “the freezing of the reserves and the banking system of the Central Bank of Afghanistan is causing a humanitarian catastrophe.”
In their letter to Biden, the 46 Democrats stressed that while they supported the decision to withdraw from Afghanistan, they also agreed with international calls for the U.S. to avoid imposing economic measures that would contribute to Afghanistan’s collapsing economy, The Hill reported.
“This means conscientiously but urgently modifying current U.S. policy regarding the freeze of Afghanistan’s foreign reserves and ongoing sanctions,” they wrote.
International organizations have warned that Afghanistan is facing widespread famine this winter, with 97 percent of people in Afghanistan projected to be living in poverty if interventions aren’t made.
