U.S. Assures Taliban of Afghanistan Pullout: Sources

(Last Updated On: January 22, 2019)

The peace talks between the U.S. and the Taliban representatives aimed at reaching a political settlement in Afghanistan were set for second day in Doha, capital of Qatar.

The Taliban met the U.S. officials in Doha, days after threatening to pull out of Afghan peace talks and a day after Taliban fighters killed dozens of the Afghan security forces in Wardak province.

The Taliban said that their eight-member delegation was led by Abbas Stanikzai in the meeting with Zalmay Khalilzad, U.S. special representative for Afghanistan political reconciliation, who was leading the U.S. delegation.

Taliban sources told Ariana News on Tuesday, that in the meeting the U.S. special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad has assured the Taliban representatives of finalizing a timeline and mechanism of the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan.

“Taliban wants to guarantee that Afghanistan will not be a threat to the United States. Zalmay Khalilzad should also give assurance to the Taliban that the U.S. troops will leave Afghanistan. These were the two issues as they discussed in Qatar,” a source close to the Taliban said.

Following the matter, the High Peace Council said that the U.S.-Taliban meetings would not have an impact on the Afghan peace process unless the Taliban engage in talks with the Afghan government.

It comes as Khalilzad has held several rounds of talks with Taliban representatives in Qatar in recent months, and the last meeting between the two sides had taken place in the United Arab Emirates in December.