U.S. approves Blue Origin license for human space travel ahead of Bezos flight
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Monday it approved a Blue Origin license to carry humans on the New Shepard launch system into space.
Former Amazon.com Chief Executive Jeff Bezos is set to fly to the edge of space on Blue Origin’s maiden crewed voyage on July 20.
Blue Origin is authorized to carry humans while its FAA license is valid through August and is approved to conduct these missions from its Launch Site One facility in Texas, the agency confirmed.
Blue Origin was required to verify its launch vehicle’s hardware and software worked safely during a test flight and the FAA confirmed it met regulatory requirements.
Blue Origin’s flight will come a little over a week after space-tourism rival Virgin Galactic successfully sent a crew including its founder, British billionaire Richard Branson, to the edge of space.
Virgin Galactic and Blue Origin, as well as the space firm founded by rival billionaire Elon Musk, are working to usher in a new era of routine commercial civilian space travel in what has been popularized as the “billionaire space race.”
Proving rocket travel is safe for the public is key to developing what the Swiss-based investment bank UBS estimates will be a $3 billion annual space tourism market in a decade.
Shenzhou-12 astronauts enter space station core module
Three Chinese astronauts on board the Shenzhou-12 spaceship entered the country’s space station core module Tianhe on Thursday, according to the China Manned Space Agency.
At 18:48 Beijing Time, Nie Haisheng, Liu Boming and Tang Hongbo entered Tianhe hours after the spaceship successfully docked with the core module.
The trio will stay in space for three months and start their work as planned.
China on Thursday morning successfully launched spacecraft Shenzhou-12 with three astronauts to its space station core module Tianhe.
It is China‘s seventh manned mission to space and the first in the process of building China‘s space station. It is also the first in nearly five years after the country’s last manned mission.
The spacecraft, carried by a Long March-2F carrier rocket, was launched from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China‘s Gobi Desert at 09:22 Beijing Time.
The spacecraft completed orbital status setting after entering the orbit and conducted a fast autonomous rendezvous and docking with the front docking port of Tianhe at 15:54 Beijing Time, forming a three-module complex with the cargo craft Tianzhou-2.
China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space
U.S. puts new warning on J&J coronavirus vaccine for autoimmune disorder
Lavrov says U.S. wants to establish military presence around Afghanistan
Finland halts deportations to Afghanistan after U.S. troops leave
U.S. talks with Turkey on Afghanistan security ongoing: State Dept
Taliban seize 17 more districts as fighting intensifies in Afghanistan
Hardline judge wins landslide in Iran presidential vote amid low turnout
Israel’s new government begins, Netanyahu era ends
UAE to suspend entry from Liberia, Sierra Leone, Namibia
Gas pipe explosion kills 12 in China
Morning News Show Part 2: Afghan MP accused of having ties with Taliban discussed
Zerbena: Closure of several customs discussed
Tahawool: Ambiguous fate of peace and the role of region in the Afghan war
Sola: International community’s role in Afghanistan situation discussed
Sola: End of Foreign forces mission in Afghanistan discussed
