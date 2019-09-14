U.S. Announces Death of Osama Bin Laden’s Son

(Last Updated On: September 14, 2019)

U.S. President Donald Trump has announced that Hamza bin Laden, the son of former al-Qaeda leader Osama Bin Laden, had been killed during a counter-terrorism operation in the region around the Afghanistan-Pakistan border, reports said on Saturday.

According to the Independent, a statement issued by the White House said that the loss of Hamza bin Laden not only deprives al Qaeda of important leadership skills and the symbolic connection to his father, but undermines important operational activities of the group.

The White House did not immediately provide additional details, including the date of his death. It was previously reported on 31 July that he was killed in an airstrike.

The US State Department announced in February a $1m (£799,615) reward for information leading to his “identification or location”.