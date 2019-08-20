U.S. Announces $125 Million Humanitarian Assistance for Afghans

(Last Updated On: August 20, 2019)

The United States has announced an amount of nearly $125 million in humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan, U.S. Embassy in Kabul said.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the U.S. Embassy said that the country has allocated the amount for the needs of vulnerable Afghans inside Afghanistan, including internally displaced persons, conflict and flood-affected communities, and Afghan returnees.

“This brings the total U.S. funding in this fiscal year to the Afghan humanitarian response to nearly $190 million, including for Afghan refugees in the region,” the statement said.

The United States urges all countries to make or increase their contributions to the UN humanitarian appeal for Afghanistan, which is currently only 27 percent funded.

The statement further said that additional support from the entire international community is essential to meet the urgent needs of large number of vulnerable people in Afghanistan.

The United States remains committed to supporting the most vulnerable Afghans and stands with the Afghan people in their dedication to helping create an Afghanistan in which all its citizens have the opportunity to live in peace and dignity, the statement added.

“The additional U.S. funding announced today (Saturday) will support life-saving activities that provide emergency food, nutrition, clean drinking water, sanitation and hygiene, emergency health, disaster preparedness, and risk reduction, shelter, protection, humanitarian coordination and logistics, and non-food items and relief commodities,” the Embassy said.

“It also supports refugee repatriation grants, education, livelihoods and other efforts to promote long-term integration of returning refugees,” added.