U.S. Ambassador Visits Mazar-e-Sharif

(Last Updated On: March 28, 2019)

The U.S. Ambassador John R. Bass visited Mazar-e-Sharif today, the US Embassy in Kabul said on Thursday.

In a statement released, the US Embassy says Ambassador Bass met with women from the area and discussed the United States’ support for peace in Afghanistan and the importance of an inclusive intra-Afghan dialogue. In addition, he joined NATO Resolute Support Mission Commander General Austin Scott Miller in a meeting with regional and national security officials to discuss ongoing efforts to support Afghan security forces in defending the Afghan people.

According to the statement, the U.S. Embassy in Kabul supports a number of humanitarian and development assistance programs in Balkh province. Development assistance includes support for agriculture, democracy and governance, education, women’s empowerment, health, and infrastructure projects.

The United States is the single largest donor of humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan, providing more than $293 million since Fiscal Year 2018. This funding complements ongoing U.S. humanitarian support, such as the provision of safe drinking water, improved sanitation, shelter, relief supplies, food, livelihoods opportunities, nutrition, protection, and health care for refugees, returnees, and people displaced by natural disasters, drought, and conflict.