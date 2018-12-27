Breaking News

U.S. Airstrike Kills Daesh Spokesman in Afghanistan

Ariana News

(Last Updated On: December 27, 2018)

A Spokesman of Daesh insurgent group has been killed in an airstrike conducted by international forces in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan, officials said on Thursday.

According to a statement by the press office of 201 Seylab Corps, Sultan Aziz Azam Spokesman of Daesh was killed in an airstrike in the vicinity of Pacheragam district of the province.

The statement added that apart from being Deash spokesman in Afghanistan, Azam also recruited militants and was involved in civilian killings.

Meanwhile, a spokesman for the Resolute Support Mission (RSM) has also confirmed the report to BBC.

Daesh has not made a comment about the report yet.

Nangarhar is among the volatile provinces in the east of Afghanistan which is considered as Daesh stronghold in the country.

