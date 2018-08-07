U.S. Airstrike Kills Afghan Forces in Logar

(Last Updated On: August 07, 2018 5:24 pm)

An American airstrike killed more than ten Afghan security forces during intense fighting with the Taliban in Azra district of Logar province, official said Tuesday.

The chief district of Azra, Hamidullah told Ariananews that the security forces were killed after they called for air support from foreign forces.

Shamshad Larawi, a spokesman for the governor, said that American airstrikes had been called in for support, but that because of a misunderstanding, the planes mistakenly targeted an Afghan police outpost.

Resolute Support, NATO’s mission in Afghanistan, confirmed U.S. forces had conducted an air strike “in defense of Afghan forces” in Azra district but did not mention casualties.

“We are looking into the matter further,” spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Martin O’Donnell told AFP.

Lt. Col. Martin O’Donnell, a spokesman for United States forces in Afghanistan, also confirmed that the strike had been carried out and said reports that it had killed Afghan forces were being investigated.

The armed Taliban group has not commented regarding the incident so far.