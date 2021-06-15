Latest News
U.N. readies for more displaced Afghans after troop withdrawal
The United Nations is preparing for a likely further displacement of civilians in Afghanistan after U.S. and international troops leave the country in September, U.N. refugee chief Filippo Grandi told Reuters on Monday.
Violence has been rising as foreign forces begin withdrawing and efforts to broker a peace settlement between the Afghan government and insurgent Taliban have slowed.
Grandi pointed to a deadly attack last week on an international demining organization in northern Afghanistan, which killed 10 people.
“This is a tragic indicator of the type of violence that may be resurfacing in Afghanistan and with the withdrawal of the international troops this is possibly or likely going to become worse,” Grandi said.
“Therefore we are doing contingency planning inside the country for further displacement, in the neighboring countries in case people might cross borders,” he said, without offering details of those plans.
There are currently some 2.5 million registered refugees from Afghanistan globally, while another 4.8 million have been displaced within the country, according to the U.N. refugee agency UNHCR, which Grandi heads.
After 20 years, the United States has started a withdrawal of its remaining 2,500 troops in Afghanistan and aims to be completely out of the country by Sept. 11. Around 7,000 non-U.S. forces from mainly NATO countries – along with Australia, New Zealand and Georgia – are also planning to leave by Sept. 11.
Grandi said strong international support was needed for peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban.
“It’s political action that should substitute conflict but, of course, the risk (of further displacement) is there and we need to be prepared,” he added.
U.S.-backed Afghan forces toppled the Taliban in late 2001 for refusing to hand over al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden after the September 11, 2001, attacks on the United States.
“What’s needed is a high level of economic support for Afghanistan humanitarian assistance to maximize the chance the Afghan authorities have to stabilize the situation,” U.N. aid chief Mark Lowcock told Reuters on Monday.
“There’s been very good and constructive outreach from the Biden administration, from the White House down, and we have actually had very productive discussions with them on that,” added Lowcock, who steps down from his role this month.
Earlier this month, the United States announced more than $266 million in new humanitarian aid for Afghanistan, bringing to nearly $3.9 billion the total amount of such aid it has provided since 2002.
Some 18.4 million people, almost half the country’s population, need humanitarian help, according to the United, Nations, which has appealed for $1.3 billion in funding for 2021. So far it has only received about 23% of that.
Lowcock said that until a few years ago there had been a lot of international attention in Afghanistan. That has “dissipated and weakened and that is a sort of problem when it comes to drawing attention to the needs of Afghanistan and getting support for them.”
Latest News
Taliban captures another 4 districts bringing total to 33
Taliban militants have captured another four districts in four provinces in the last 24 hours, sources confirmed.
According to the sources, Anar Dara district in Farah province; Khas Uruzgan district of Uruzgan province; and Gosfandi and Sayyad districts of Sar-e-Pul province were captured by the militants, bringing the number of fallen districts to 33 since May 1.
Afghan officials, however, stated that Security and Defense Forces (ANSDF) have “tactically retreated” from the districts.
In Farah, the Taliban blew up the government compound after capturing the center of Anar Dara district.
Police said the compound was completely destroyed in the explosion.
In Uruzgan, the insurgents captured the government compound, police headquarters, provincial NDS headquarters, and a number of public facilities on Tuesday morning.
This comes after First Vice President Amrullah Saleh on Monday called the advancement of the Taliban a “narrow line” and warned that the paths into the districts will be turned into a mass graveyard for the militants.
In a statement issued on Monday, Saleh said: “Those who know how to fight with the Taliban, know that this narrow line will become the mass graveyard of this group of terror and ignorance.”
Saleh, meanwhile, stated that the Taliban militants have not changed the way they treat the people of Afghanistan.
“Do not be deceived by [Taliban’s] propaganda. Resisting the Taliban is defending human values and dignity. Taliban has no message for the people of this country other than demanding obedience as a slave life,” Saleh said.
Latest News
Afghanistan’s football boss contracts COVID-19
Mohammad Yousef Kargar, Head of Afghanistan Football Federation (AFF), has contracted COVID-19, the AFF said in a statement on Tuesday.
According to the AFF, Kargar is currently in quarantine.
Afghanistan National Football Team will meanwhile face India on Tuesday for the final match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers.
The match will kick off at 6:30 pm Kabul time in Doha, the capital of Qatar.
Afghanistan missed going through to the next stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup after it lost 2-1 to Oman on Friday.
Afghanistan will however qualify for the 2023 AFC Asian if it defeats India in Tuesday’s match.
Afghanistan, so far, with five points, has secured fourth place in Group E while India stands at third place with six points.
Latest News
Turkey seeks US support to maintain troops in Afghanistan
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Monday his country would need “diplomatic, logistic and financial assistance” from the United States if it were to maintain troops in Afghanistan to protect and run Kabul’s international airport, following the withdrawal of other NATO troops, AP reported.
Speaking to reporters at the end of a series of meetings with NATO leaders on the sidelines of the alliance summit, Erdogan also said Turkey was seeking Pakistan and Hungary’s involvement in a new mission in Afghanistan following the departure of the U.S.-led NATO force.
According to AP, Turkey is reported to have offered to guard the airport as questions remain on how security will be assured at the airport, which is the main gateway to Kabul.
“If they don’t want us to leave Afghanistan, if they want a (Turkish) support there, then the diplomatic, logistic and financial support that the United States will give us will be of great importance,” Erdogan said.
Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden said after Monday’s NATO summit: “There was a strong consensus in the room among the leaders … on Afghanistan. Our troops are coming home, but we agreed that our diplomatic, economic, humanitarian commitment with the Afghan people … will endure.”
Taliban captures another 4 districts bringing total to 33
U.N. readies for more displaced Afghans after troop withdrawal
Afghanistan’s football boss contracts COVID-19
Turkey seeks US support to maintain troops in Afghanistan
Four polio vaccinators killed, four wounded in Nangarhar
Biden administration approved $735 million arms sale to Israel – sources
Long working hours are a killer: WHO study shows
Cancer takes its toll on Afghans amid diagnostic, treatment challenges
Israel launches dozens of Gaza strikes as fighting enters second week
Pakistan blast kills six, wounds 13 at pro-Palestinian rally
Zerbena: Afghanistan, Uzbekistan establish joint economic zone
Pas Az Khabar: Intensified clashes between Afghan forces and Taliban discussed
Morning News Show: Third wave of COVID-19 in Afghanistan discussed
Zerbena: Weekly economic news in Afghanistan
Sola: Efforts underway to revive stalled Afghan peace talks
Trending
-
Latest News3 days ago
Taliban issues warning to foreigners over embassies, airport plans
-
Latest News5 days ago
Tiny creature comes back to life after 24,000 years in Siberian deep freeze
-
Latest News4 days ago
Turkey should pull troops from Afghanistan under 2020 accord: Taliban spokesman
-
Latest News5 days ago
Myanmar authorities open new corruption cases against Suu Kyi
-
Latest News5 days ago
Taliban capture Arghanjkha district in Badakhshan
-
Latest News4 days ago
Taliban captures Takhar’s district, security force under siege
-
Latest News4 days ago
At least 20 Muslim pilgrims die in Pakistan bus crash
-
Latest News3 days ago
Soccer-Italy put on a show with win over Turkey in Euro 2020 opener