World
U.N. chief to meet Putin and Zelenskiy next week
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will visit Moscow next week to meet Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and then head to Ukraine for talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
Guterres will head to Moscow on Tuesday and meet Putin as well as having a working meeting and lunch with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Eri Kaneko, Guterres’ associate spokesperson, told a news briefing in New York on Friday.
“He hopes to talk about what can be done to bring peace to Ukraine urgently,” Kaneko said.
He will meet with Zelenskiy on Thursday, foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba and staff at UN agencies to discuss the scaling up of humanitarian assistance efforts, the UN spokesperson’s office said in a statement.
Guterres had asked to meet the leaders of both nations in separate letters handed to their countries’ permanent missions to the United Nations.
Guterres on Tuesday called for a four-day Orthodox Easter humanitarian pause in fighting in Ukraine beginning on Thursday to allow for the safe passage of civilians from areas of conflict and the delivery of humanitarian aid to hard-hit areas.
“The secretary-general is not so much disappointed that his own personal call was not heeded, but more that there has been no truce, that civilians cannot leave besieged areas and that the aid that the U.N. and our partners are ready to deliver to these besieged areas cannot go in,” Kaneko said on Friday.
Guterres will further those discussions during his visit to Moscow, the spokesperson added.
Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, the biggest attack on a European country since 1945, has killed or wounded thousands. More than 12 million people need humanitarian assistance in the country today, Guterres has said.
Since starting what it calls a special operation to demilitarize Ukraine, Russia has bombed cities to rubble and the bodies of hundreds of civilians have been found in towns after its forces withdrew. It denies targeting civilians and says, without evidence, that signs of atrocities were staged.
Western countries and Ukraine accuse Putin of unprovoked aggression.
World
Russia is failing in Ukraine, top U.S. official says
U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said on Thursday that Russia was not achieving its goals in its invasion of Ukraine and that Western sanctions were partly the reason for that.
“What we are aiming for here is a strategic failure for (Russian President) Vladimir Putin and the Kremlin. And I believe that is already happening, that no matter what happens … Ukraine is going to survive,” Sherman told a Friends of Europe think-tank event in Brussels.
Sherman, who spoke after talks with the European Union’s foreign service secretary general Stefano Sannino, did not offer any specific evidence for her comments.
But she cited the economic sanctions and export controls that have been imposed by the United States, the European Union, Britain, Japan, and other allies since Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.
Moscow has said its “special military operation” is essential to ensure Russian security and rejects Western accusations of atrocities and the indiscriminate shelling of cities.
“Putin is facing a strategic failure because of the sanctions that have been put on because of the long term impact this will have,” Sherman said.
The Western sanctions have already pushed Russia into its deepest economic crisis since the 1991 fall of the Soviet Union.
Sherman said there would be a “long tail” to sanctions and export controls on Russia. She also hoped China would take note of Western unity.
“We have hundreds of U.S. companies, literally, who have left Russia, and they’re not returning. So, the tail here is very long. There will be strategic failure. Putin has become a pariah in the world,” she said.
Sherman also said if European Union decided to impose oil and gas sanctions on Russia, the United States would aim to avoid anyprice increases that would help Russia’s finances.
World
NATO Allies want to weaken Russia by prolonging Ukraine war: Turkey
Turkey on Wednesday accused some of its NATO allies of wanting to prolong the war in Ukraine in order to weaken Russia.
“There are countries within NATO who want the war to continue,” Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told CNN Turk in an interview.
“They want Russia to become weaker,” Cavusoglu said, as talks between Ukrainians and Russians appear to have stalled after the last face-to-face meeting in Istanbul last month.
They had been due to continue online.
Cavusoglu did not name any country directly.
World
British PM Boris Johnson arrives in India
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrived in India on Thursday (April 21) morning for a two-day visit.
Johnson landed in western Ahmedabad city, the largest city of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state of Gujarat.
He is expected to visit the abode of India’s iconic freedom fighter Mahatma Gandhi facing the Sabarmati River.
He will also visit a new factory being opened by a British firm and announce investment and collaboration in science, health and technology.
Britain said this would be the first time a British prime minister has visited the sprawling coastal state famed for its spirit of entrepreneurship and the ancestral home of about half the British-Indian population.
On Friday (April 22), Johnson will visit New Delhi for talks with Modi, including on a new defence partnership and a free trade agreement which the two countries began discussing in January.
