U.N. chief speaks with Russia, Ukraine, urges intense diplomacy
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday that he is deeply worried about the heightened tensions over Ukraine and “increased speculation” about a military conflict, urging world leaders to intensify diplomacy to calm the situation, Reuters reported.
“We simply cannot accept even the possibility of such a disastrous confrontation,” he told reporters after having lunch with U.N. Security Council ambassadors.
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday he had heard that Wednesday could be the day of a Russian invasion. Russia suggested it was ready to keep talking to the West to try to defuse the security crisis, while the United States said Moscow was adding to its military capabilities, Reuters reported.
“The time is now to defuse tensions and deescalate actions on the ground. There is no place for incendiary rhetoric. Public statements should aim to reduce tensions, not inflame them,” said Guterres.
Earlier on Monday, Guterres spoke separately with the foreign ministers of Russia and Ukraine and he told reporters he would remain “fully engaged in the hours and days to come.”
Guterres stressed that the U.N. Charter requires all member states to “refrain in their international relations from the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state.”
“Abandoning diplomacy for confrontation is not a step over a line, it is a dive over a cliff,” Guterres said. “In short, my appeal is this: Do not fail the cause of peace.”
The United Nations has no plans to evacuate or relocate out of Ukraine any of its more than 1,600 staff – of which 220 are foreign staff and more than 1,400 are Ukrainian – U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Monday.
Only 45% of Democrats want Biden as their 2024 nominee
A new national poll suggests that less than half of Democrats want President Joe Biden as their party’s presidential nominee in 2024 while a CNN survey released on Sunday also indicates that Republicans are split on whether former President Donald Trump should be their nominee for the White House race.
According to the poll, 45% of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents think Biden should be their 2024 presidential nominee, with 51% saying they’d rather have a different candidate.
Fifty-percent of Republican voters and GOP-leaning independents said they think Trump should be their presidential nominee in 2024, with 49% saying the party should pick someone else, Fox News reported.
Asked last March at the first formal news conference of his presidency about his 2024 plans, Biden said, “My answer is yes. I plan on running for reelection. That’s my expectation.”
He said in an interview with ABC News in December that “if I’m in the health I’m in now, if I’m in good health, then in fact, I would run again.”
Since leaving the White House nearly 13 months ago, Trump has repeatedly hinted at making another White House run.
In a Fox News interview in November, Trump said that he’d “probably” announce his 2024 plans after the 2022 midterm elections, and once again said “a lot of people will be happy” with his decision.
In a separate question in the survey, 58% of respondents said they’re looking forward to the 2024 presidential election, with 41% saying they’re dreading it.
Russian submarine passes Istanbul to Black Sea amid Ukraine standoff
A Russian Kilo class submarine Rosotv-on-Don passed through Turkey’s Bosphorus strait on Sunday and sailed to the Black Sea against the backdrop of a standoff between Moscow and the West over Ukraine.
Previously six Russian naval landing ships had sailed to Black Sea through Bosphorus Strait during the past week, Reuters reported.
More than 30 ships from the Russian Black Sea fleet have started training exercises near the Crimea peninsula as part of wider navy drills, RIA news agency reported citing the fleet, as Western nations warned that a war in Ukraine could ignite at any moment.
Russia announced last month its navy would stage a sweeping set of exercises involving all its fleets this month and next, from the Pacific to the Atlantic, the latest show of strength in a surge of military activity during the standoff with the West.
US and allies tell citizens to leave Ukraine as Russia could invade
The United States and its allies urged their citizens on Saturday to leave Ukraine right away to avoid a Russian invasion, including a possible air assault, that Washington said on Friday could occur anytime.
Moscow accused Western nations of spreading lies to distract from their own aggressive acts, Reuters reported.
Russia has amassed more than 100,000 troops on the Ukraine border but denies it plans to invade.
US officials, while pressing for diplomacy, said Russia could invade before the conclusion of the Winter Olympics on February 20 and may seek to seize the capital Kyiv and other cities.
Australia and New Zealand became the latest countries to urge their citizens to leave as soon as possible, joining Britain, Japan, Latvia, Norway and the Netherlands. Israel said it was evacuating relatives of embassy staff, Reuters reported.
Russia said it has “optimised” its diplomatic staff numbers in Ukraine, fearing “provocations” by Kyiv or another party, a spokeswoman for the Russian foreign ministry said on Saturday.
Maria Zakharova did not say whether that meant a reduction in staff numbers but said the embassy and consulates in Ukraine continued to perform their key functions.
