World
U.N. chief calls on Burkina Faso coup leaders to lay down arms
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres “strongly condemns any attempted takeover of government by the force of arms” in Burkina Faso and calls on the coup leaders to lay down their weapons, U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Monday.
Guterres also calls on the coup leaders “to ensure the protection of the physical integrity of the president and of the institutions of Burkina Faso,” Dujarric said.
“Secretary-General is following developments in Burkina Faso with deep concern. He is particularly worried about the whereabouts and safety of President Roch Marc Christian Kabore, as well as the worsening security situation, following the coup carried out on January 23 by sections of the armed forces. The Secretary-General strongly condemns any attempt to take over a government by the force of arms. He calls on the coup leaders to lay down their arms and to ensure the protection of the physical integrity of the President and of the institutions of Burkina Faso. The Secretary-General calls on all actors to exercise restraint and opt for dialogue. The United Nations reiterates its full commitment to the preservation of the constitutional order and reaffirms its support to the people of Burkina Faso in their efforts to find solutions to the multifaceted challenges facing the country,” said the spokesperson.
The African Union (AU) and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) also condemned the “coup attempt” in Burkina Faso, according to the statements they published respectively on Monday.
Burkina Faso‘s army announced Monday on state television that it had seized the state power, ousted President Roch Marc Christian Kabore, suspended the Constitution, dissolved the government and the national assembly, closed the borders, and imposed country-wide curfew from 21:00 on Monday.
The announcement, signed by Lieutenant Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba, said that Kabore and others detained were in secure locations and no bloodshed or violence occurred during the takeover.
World
EU ready for ‘never-seen-before’ sanctions if Russia attacks Ukraine
The European Union is ready to impose “never-seen-before” economic sanctions on Russia if it attacks Ukraine, Denmark said on Monday, and EU foreign ministers said they would send a unified warning to Moscow, Reuters reported.
East-West tensions have risen since Russia massed troops near Ukraine’s border, with Western countries fearing Moscow is preparing an invasion. Russia denies such plans.
Divergent interests in the 27-nation EU could hinder efforts to agree a joint position, and the EU is sidelined by direct Russia-U.S. talks, but ministers said it was essential to find unity.
“Knowing Russia’s tactics, I’m sure one of their aims is to splinter the West,” Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said as ministers gathered for regular talks in Brussels. “This is a victory we cannot afford to give to the Russians.”
Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod told reporters: “There’s no doubt we are ready to react with comprehensive, never-seen-before sanctions if Russia were to invade Ukraine again.”
He declined to say what sectors would be targeted.
“Russia should know, (President Vladimir) Putin should know that the price of using provocations and military forces to change borders in Europe will be very, very high… We are ready to undertake the most severe sanctions, also more severe than in 2014,” he said.
According to Reuters the EU, along with the United States, imposed economic sanctions on Moscow targeting its energy, banking and defence sectors after Russia annexed the Crimean peninsula in 2014.
U.S. Senate Democrats have unveiled a bill to potentially punish Russian officials, military leaders and banking institutions. The EU says it is working with Washington on a sanctions package but has given no details.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has urged Europe and the United States to think carefully when considering sanctions, read the report.
Asked whether cutting Russia off from the SWIFT global messaging system should be an option, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said in Brussels the “hardest stick” may not always be the best way to deal with such a situation.
GAS DEPENDENCY
Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said everything was on the table but also pointed to Austria’s dependency on Russia for 40% of its gas.
Asked about potential sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline from Russia to Germany, which is yet to win regulatory approval, he said sanctioning something that is not yet operative was not a credible threat.
Blinken is expected to join the EU meeting online at around 1400 GMT.
The top U.S. and Russian diplomats made no major breakthrough at talks on Ukraine on Friday but agreed to keep talking.
“We are here to do everything we can so that war does not break out,” Luxembourg Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn said.
For now, the EU does not plan to withdraw diplomats’ families from Ukraine, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said after Washington announced such a move, Reuters reported.
The British Embassy in Ukraine said some of its staff and dependants were being withdrawn from Kyiv.
World
First part of $200 million U.S. defence aid arrives in Ukraine
The first shipment of the United States’ $200 million security support package for Ukraine arrived in Kyiv, the U.S. Embassy said on Saturday, Reuters reported.
The delivery followed U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visit to Kyiv this week amid concerns from Kyiv and its Western allies over tens of thousands of Russian troops amassed at the border with Ukraine. Russia denies planning a new military offensive.
Washington approved the $200 million package in December, Reuters reported.
“The United States will continue providing such assistance to support Ukraine’s Armed Forces in their ongoing effort to defend Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity against Russian aggression,” it said on Facebook.
Ukraine’s defence minister thanked the United States for the aid.
World
Saudi-led coalition denies targeting detention center in Yemen
The Saudi-led coalition fighting Iran-aligned Houthis in Yemen denied targeting a detention centre in Yemen’s Saada province, saying the facility hit was not a site restricted from strikes, the Saudi official news agency SPA reported on Saturday.
A Reuters witness said several people, including African migrants, died in the Friday attack that reportedly killed at least 60 people.
“The coalition will inform the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in Yemen (OCHA) and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) on the facts and details,” the state news agency said, citing a coalition spokesman.
He said the target in Saada was not on no-targeting lists agreed upon with the OCHA, was not reported by the ICRC and did not meet the standards stipulated by the Third Geneva Convention for Prisoners of War, Reuters reported.
Former district police chief in Ghor gunned down
U.N. chief calls on Burkina Faso coup leaders to lay down arms
IEA delegation meets with Western officials in Norway
UN asks IEA to probe issue of missing Afghan women
S.Korea’s daily COVID count tops 8,000 for first time as Omicron spreads
Ashraf Ghani included in list of “most corrupt people in 2021”
Ministry of Finance says draft budget for next fiscal years has been drawn up
Afghan team ready to take on Netherlands in 3-match ODI series
Beijing likely to host Troika-plus meeting in Afghanistan this month
Prison review board releases 50 ‘innocent’ prisoners in Kandahar
Saar: Islamic Emirate and Western officials continue talks for second day
Zerbena: Iran’s fuel exports to Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Issues around the recognition of Afghanistan’s new government discussed
Saar: Calls for the world’s engagement with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Continuation of tensions between US and Islamic Emirate discussed
Trending
-
World5 days ago
Bomb blast kills 3 people in eastern Pakistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
Turkey, Qatar reached preliminary deal on Kabul airport security
-
Latest News3 days ago
UN chief says IEA must respect human rights in order to be recognized
-
Sport4 days ago
Pakistan qualifies for quarter-finals after beating Afghanistan by 24 runs
-
Sport3 days ago
Afghanistan beat Netherlands in first ODI by 36 runs
-
Latest News4 days ago
IEA says EU reopens embassy in Afghanistan
-
World3 days ago
Saudi-led coalition denies targeting detention center in Yemen
-
Herat3 days ago
At least seven killed in Herat explosion