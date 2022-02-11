Latest News
U.N. aims to launch new Afghanistan cash route in February
The United Nations aims to kick start this month a system to swap millions of aid dollars for Afghan currency in a plan to stem humanitarian and economic crises and bypass blacklisted Taliban leaders, according to an internal U.N. note seen by Reuters.
Since the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) takeover in August, foreign financial assistance has stopped and international banks are wary of testing U.N. and U.S. sanctions on the IEA, leaving the United Nations and aid groups struggling to obtain cash even as they continue to receive humanitarian donations.
The U.N. explanatory note, written last month, outlines an “urgently needed” Humanitarian Exchange Facility (HEF). The United Nations has warned that more than half of Afghanistan’s 39 million people are suffering extreme hunger and the economy, education and social services are collapsing.
“The overall objective is to have the HEF up and running in February,” the note said. “Prior to the full establishment of the facility, we seek to facilitate several trial swaps, to demonstrate exactly how the mechanism will work.”
U.N. and humanitarian officials warn that the facility can be only a temporary measure until Afghanistan’s central bank begins operating independently and some $9 billion in foreign reserves frozen abroad are released.
But when that could happen is uncertain. The reserves held by the United States are tied up in legal action and Western governments are reluctant to release funds unless they see the IEA show greater respect for human rights, especially those of women and girls.
The HEF would allow the United Nations – which is seeking $4.4 billion for humanitarian assistance this year – and aid groups access to large amounts of the national currency, the afghani, held in the country by private businesses.
In exchange, the United Nations would use aid dollars – potentially tens of millions – to pay the businesses’ foreign creditors, thereby bolstering the flagging private sector and critical imports.
“The facility’s flow of funds would not require the movement of funds across the Afghan border,” the U.N. note said.
While the money bypasses the IEA, the note says the HEF will need the approval of the IEA-run central bank for “the flow of funds and the exchange rate used and the withdrawal of AFN cash deposited into AIB (Afghanistan International Bank) without any restriction.”
A spokesman for the IEA care-taker government confirmed that officials in Afghanistan were aware of the proposal for the HEF, but did not know the details or the procedure.
“We welcome any kind of humanitarian actions for the people of Afghanistan, but all actions should be taken according to Afghanistan’s laws and national interests,” Bilal Karimi told Reuters on Friday in response to a question on the HEF.
The United Nations does not comment on leaked documents, U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said of the note. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said Afghanistan is “hanging by a thread” and long pushed for international action to combat the economic crisis hampering aid efforts.
Afghanistan’s economy has continued to deteriorate, with inflation for basic household goods reaching nearly 42% in January, compared to the year-earlier period, the World Bank said on Wednesday. Wages and demand for labor continued to decline, as did imports, which were down 66% compared to a year earlier, it said.
Aid groups and U.N. officials have been advocating for a cash swap mechanism, but the U.N. note seen by Reuters provides new details on how it will work.
Graeme Smith, a senior consultant for the International Crisis Group think-tank, told the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Wednesday that an exchange facility is needed quickly, but only as a stopgap measure.
“It is not sufficient,” he said. “Nobody should be under any illusions that this substitutes for the normal functioning of a central bank.”
Complicating the response, IEA leaders have banned the use of foreign currency in a country where U.S. dollars were common. The United Nations has flown in shipments of $100 bills, but the central bank has not converted them, leaving the world body sitting on about $135 million in cash that it cannot use, a U.N. official said last week.
Those funds are held in Kabul in the vaults of AIB, the official said, the private bank that would play a role in the new cash swap system.
The security of the cash flights and limits on how much can be delivered are key reasons for starting the new exchange facility, the note said.
World Bank and U.N. officials have been working to finalize the HEF, including completing a risk assessment, seeking a U.S. Treasury license to protect international banks from sanctions, and hiring a private company to vet participants and guard against money-laundering, the note said.
David Miliband, head of the International Rescue Committee, said the consequences of Afghanistan’s economic crisis could be devastating, and he called for a change in U.S. and international policy toward the country.
He told the Senate committee on Wednesday: “Current policy will indeed mean that a starvation crisis kills … more Afghans than the past 20 years of war.”
U.S. moves to free $7 billion in Afghan assets to aid Afghan people, 9/11 victims
The U.S. government will take steps on Friday to free half of the $7 billion in frozen Afghan reserves held in the United States to aid the Afghan people without providing the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) access to the funds, sources familiar with the plan said.
A multi-step plan calls for the other half of the funds to remain in the United States, subject to ongoing litigation by U.S. victims of terrorism, including relatives of those who died in the Sept. 11, 2001, hijacking attacks, the sources said.
The moves come amid mounting pressure in Congress for the Biden administration to use the frozen Afghan reserves to address the dire economic crisis facing Afghanistan, where twitch suffering severe recession and liquidity crisis.
To move forward, President Joe Biden will sign an executive order on Friday that will block property of the Afghan central bank held in the United States by U.S. financial institutions, requiring the transfer of the funds into a consolidated account held at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, the sources said.
The U.S. government will work to ensure access to $3.5 billion of those assets for “the benefit of the Afghan people and for Afghanistan’s future,” said one of the sources, without providing details.
Decisions about the remaining funds need to be made by federal courts since some of the 9/11 families have writs of execution against the frozen assets, the sources said, adding that the plaintiffs would have a full opportunity to have their claims heard in court.
Afghan envoy to Moscow could stay on: Kabulov
Russia’s Special Presidential Envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov said Thursday that Afghan authorities are not planning to dismiss the current Afghan ambassador to Moscow and are looking at possibly sending in more diplomats.
In an interview with Russia’s Izvestia newspaper, Kabulov said Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials have also urged Russia to accept other diplomats, state-owned TASS News reported.
“The current Afghan authorities asked us to accept two or three more diplomats. Please be aware that it’s an additional rotation, they are not looking at dismissing the current envoy,” Kabulov said, as quoted by TASS.
“We agree that such diplomats arrived, and after that, it will be an internal affair of the Afghan leadership and its embassies, we won’t interfere in such processes,” Kabulov said.
According to the report, the Russian envoy has also told TASS that Moscow has not ruled out the possibility that Kabul could send several junior and mid-level diplomats to boost personnel at its diplomatic mission.
IEA urges Afghan professors in exile to return home
Afghanistan’s Ministry of Higher Education on Thursday appealed to all Afghan professors who have left to return home and help rebuild their country.
According to a statement issued by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), professors have been urged to return, and have been told they will be paid salaries.
“Afghanistan is the common home of all ethnic groups and we are responsible for their development.
“In the absence of prosperity, the country’s education system is incomplete; Accordingly, the Ministry of Higher Education invites all professors who have left the country [to return home],” read the statement.
The IEA said this was in line with their goal of developing the country.
“The Ministry of Higher Education undertakes to pay all the spiritual
and economic benefits of these professors,” read the statement.
“For this reason, the leadership board of the Ministry of Higher Education has announced the packages with the aim of hiring new academic staff; We ask the cadres who have left the homeland to return and continue their sacred profession and contribute to the scientific progress of the country.
