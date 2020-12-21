Two wounded in Kabul IED explosion

(Last Updated On: December 21, 2020)

First Vice President Amrullah Saleh has apologized to the people of Kabul for the inconvenience caused after roads were closed on Sunday night around the Intercontinental Hotel where his son’s wedding was being held.

The closure of roads, which caused major traffic disruption in areas around the hotel sparked a furious backlash from the public on social media.

On Monday, Saleh apologized on his Facebook page and said: “I did not give any direct or indirect instructions to any security agency to close [roads]. Anyway, even if these reports have caused the slightest damage to your peace of mind, I apologize to every person.”

Angry residents posted on social media that the reason for the road closures had been due to his son’s wedding but Saleh said this was not the case and roads were closed following the explosion targeting MP Khan Mohammad Wardak earlier in the day.

“When I asked about the story [closure of roads], they [officials] said that after the explosion that targeted MP Khan Mohammad Wardak, some of the roads were closed and traffic was disrupted,” Saleh said.

He did however acknowledge that there had been a wedding.

“We had a party at the Intercontinental Hotel but did not block the road in any way. Some of our guests were high-ranking government officials and if they closed the roads I apologize again.” Saleh said.