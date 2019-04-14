Two Villages of Sancharak District Collapsed to Taliban

(Last Updated On: April 14, 2019)

Two villages in Sancharak district of northern Sar-e-Pul province collapsed to the Taliban militants on Saturday night, a local official confirmed.

The District Governor for Sancharak, Naqibullah Daqiq told Ariana News that the Taliban insurgents attacked the Khwaja Sorkh and Archto villages in the district on Saturday night.

Daqiq confirmed that the militants have captured the Khwaja Sorkh village but he said the eastern part of Archto village is still under control of the Afghan security forces.

According to him, a member of public uprising forces was killed and another one wounded in clashes with the militants.

Meanwhile, local residents of Sancharak told Ariana News that the villages were completely fallen to the hand of the Taliban insurgents.

The Taliban also said in a statement that their militants have completely captured Khwaja Surkh region of Sangcharak district.

Sar-e-Pul is among relatively restive provinces of Afghanistan where the Taliban insurgents are actively operating in its number of remote districts.