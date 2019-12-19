Two Victories, One Defeat For Afghanistan In The Asian Muay Thai Championships So Far

(Last Updated On: December 19, 2019)

Shabnam Hussain Zada and Eesa Khan Abbasi won their matches and qualified for the next round while Murtaza Shamal lost the match.

Shabnam Hussain Zada, an Afghan Muay Thai athlete, defeated her Chinese opponent in the 48 Kg category of IFMA Asian Championship and qualified for the next round.

Meanwhile, Eesa Khan Abbasi, another Afghan Muay Thai athlete, won the match against his Jordanian rival in 63.5 kg category and went to the next round.

This comes as Murtaza Shamal lost the match to a Thai athlete in the 67 kg category.

The Muaythai Asian Championship is held in United Arabs of Emirates with 300 athletes from 35 countries.