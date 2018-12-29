Two Uzbekistani Among Dozens of Militants Killed in Faryab Clashes

(Last Updated On: December 29, 2018)

Two Uzbekistan nationals among dozens of militants killed in clashes with the Afghan security forces in the northern Afghan province of Faryab, officials said Saturday.

Mohammad Hanif Razayee, a spokesman for 209th Shaheen Corps said the Afghan forces have engaged in air-ground operations against Taliban in different parts of Faryab province which killed 15 Taliban insurgents including two Uzbekistani and wounded 16 others.

The official stressed that a key Taliban commander identified as Mullah Mohibullah has also been killed along with four others in the air raid of Afghan forces in Qaisar district.

No casualties reported to civilians during the clashes, Razayee said, adding that Afghan forces have defused the two mines which had been planted in Kotal Garzad and Shash Tapa Qeshlaq areas of Khwaja Shabzpush and Sherin Tagab districts.

According to Shaheen Corps, the “Isar 10” clearance operation is underway in Faryab-Jawzjan highway and that the route between Andkhoi & Sherin Tagap has been cleared of Taliban militants.

The Taliban has not immediately commented in this regard.