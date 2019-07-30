Two U.S. Soldiers Killed in Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: July 30, 2019)

Two U.S. service members were killed in Afghanistan on Monday, the NATO-led Resolute Support Mission said in a statement.

According to the statement, the identity of the victim and details about the incident will be shared at a later stage.

“In accordance with U.S. Department of Defense policy, the name of the service member killed in action is being withheld until 24 hours after notification of next of kin is complete,” the statement said.

The U.S. soldiers have been killed by an Afghan soldier in an apparent insider attack in southern Kandahar province, the Taliban claimed in a statement.

A spokesman for the militant group, Zabihullah Mujahid claimed in a statement that an Afghan soldier opened fire on Americans in Shah Wali Kot district of the province.

The soldier was reportedly injured in fire exchange.

The deaths of the two service members on Monday bring to 12 the number of U.S. troops killed in Afghanistan so far in 2019, the same number as all of 2018.