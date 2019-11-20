Two U.S. Service Members Killed in Helicopter Crash in Logar

(Last Updated On: November 20, 2019)

The NATO-led Resolute Support Mission, in a statement, announced that two U.S. service members were killed in a helicopter crash on Wednesday in Afghanistan.

According to the statement, the cause of the crash is under investigation, but “preliminary reports do not indicate it was caused by enemy fire.”

The statement further added that names of the killed soldiers are being withheld for 24 hours in accordance with U.S. Department of Defense policy.

Meanwhile, Charkh’s governor Khaliluah Kamal told Ariana News that the U.S. helicopter crashed in a mountain.

However, the Taliban militant group claimed that they have shot down a U.S. Chinook helicopter, resulting in heavy casualties to U.S. and Afghan forces.