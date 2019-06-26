Breaking News

Two U.S. Service Members Killed in Afghanistan

Two U.S. service members were killed in Afghanistan on Wednesday, the NATO-led Resolute Support mission said in a statement.

According to the statement, the identity of the victim and details about the incident will be shared at a later stage.

“In accordance with U.S. Department of Defense policy, the names of the service members are being withheld until 24 hours after notification of next of kin is complete,” the statement said.

More than 2,200 American soldiers have been killed in Afghanistan since the 2001 US-led invasion that toppled the Taliban regime from power.

