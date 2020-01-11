Two U.S. Service Members Killed in Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: January 11, 2020)

At least two U.S. service members were killed and two others wounded in an IED blast in Kandahar province, the NATO-led Resolute Support Mission said in a statement.

The incident took place on Saturday after an IED hits US forces vehicle.

According to the statement, the US service members were killed while conducting “operations as part of NATO’s Resolute Support Mission.”

“In accordance with the U.S. Department of Defense policy, the names of the service members killed in action will be withheld until 24 hours after notification of next of kin is complete,” read the statement.

However, the Taliban militant group in a statement has claimed the responsibility for the explosion.

This is the first casualty of the U.S. forces in 2020 in Afghanistan.