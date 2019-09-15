Two Taliban Officials Among 39 Militants Killed in Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: September 15, 2019)

Taliban designated governor for Samangan province and shadow district chief for Farah’s Anar Dara district were killed in two separate operations, Afghan Security Officials confirmed.

According to Hanif Rezaye, a spokesman for the 209 Shaheen Corps, at least 4 Taliban fighters including the group’s shadow governor for Samangan province Mawlawi Noorudin were killed in airstrikes by NATO-led Resolute Support Mission.

The raid was conducted in Darasof Payan district of the province, Mr. Rezaye added.

Moreover, Afghan Interior Ministry said in a statement on Sunday that at least 35 Taliban insurgents were killed in a joint ANDSF operation in Anar Dara district of Farah province.

The statement further stated that Mullah Sayed Azim, Taliban shadow district chief for Anar Dara is among the deads.

Meanwhile, the Taliban militant group rejects the death of its designated governor for Samangan province.