Two Taliban Key Commanders Among 15 Killed in Ghor Operation

(Last Updated On: June 18, 2019)

At least 15 Taliban insurgents including their key commanders were killed in Afghan forces operation in Dawlatyar district of Ghor, the 207th Zafar corps said in a statement on Tuesday.

According to the statement, Afghan forces have conducted air and ground clearance operation in Dawlatyar district of the province in the last 24 hours.

As a result, at least 15 Taliban militants including two key commanders of the group were killed and 13 others injured during the raids, the statement said.

The statement identified the Taliban commanders as Mullah Allah Dad and Mustafa Amrutak.

Meanwhile, six militants were also detained by the Afghan commando forces, the statement noted.

The statement further said that Ahangaran, Shotur Khan and Amrutak villages of Dawlatyar were cleared of the militants.

During the operation, a number of weapons, motorbikes, and vehicles were also seized by the Afghan soldiers, read the statement.