Two Taliban Commanders Among Five Killed in Baghlan

(Last Updated On: June 14, 2019)

At least five Taliban insurgents were killed in an operation by the Afghan forces in northern Baghlan province, local officials said on Friday.

Ahmad Jawed Bisharat, a spokesman for Baghlan police told Ariana News that the operation was conducted in Dushi district of the province.

He said, as a result, at least five Taliban fighters including two commanders of the group were killed in the raid.

The Taliban militants group has not made a comment about the incident yet.

Baghlan is among the insecure provinces in northern Afghanistan where the Taliban militants are actively operating in a number of its districts.