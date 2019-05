(Last Updated On: May 26, 2019)

Police have arrested two suspects in connection with the murder of Mina Mangal, a former journalist and advisor to the Afghan parliament, the interior ministry said on Sunday.

The family members of Mina had accused the individuals and they were on police wanted list.

The suspects have confessed that they have convicted the crime during the initial investigations, the interior ministry added.

Mina was shot dead by two men on motorbikes in PD8 area of Kabul early this month.