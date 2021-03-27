Two security force members gunned down in Farah

(Last Updated On: March 27, 2021)

Two members of the Afghan security forces have been gunned down by unknown armed men in western Farah province, sources said Saturday.

Dadullah Qani, a member of the provincial council, told Ariana News that Abdul Khaliq Farahi, Commander of Education and Training Center of the Afghan army in Farah, was shot dead in the provincial capital Farah city on Friday night.

Sources, however, said Farahi was gunned down “before the eyes of his family.”

In a separate incident, a police officer was killed in PD1 of Farah city on Saturday afternoon.

Local officials said that Khalil Barikzai, a police officer, was killed in an attack by unknown armed men in front of his house.

No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attacks.