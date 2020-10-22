Featured
Two Romanian soldiers wounded in Kandahar IED explosion
Two Romanian soldiers were wounded on Wednesday evening when the vehicle they were patrolling in hit an improvised explosive device (IED) in Kandahar.
In a Twitter post on Thursday, NATO’s Resolute Support mission stated: “On 21 Oct, a NATO Ground Defense Area patrol in Kandahar Province struck an IED injuring two Romanian soldiers. Coalition forces regularly conduct GDA patrols in the immediate areas surrounding bases.”
— Resolute Support (@ResoluteSupport) October 22, 2020
The Romanian Defense Ministry said a convoy of Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicles had been on patrol.
“The Romanian military was traveling with a convoy of MRAP vehicles in the Kandahar region. The explosive device went off when the last vehicle in the column passed. Sergeant Adrian Ioan Czifrak and Second Class Corporal Iosif Ioan Reman were injured as a result of the explosion,” the ministry reported.
COVID-19
Brazilian volunteer in COVID-19 vaccine trial dies
Brazilian health authority Anvisa confirmed a volunteer in a clinical trial of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University had died but said the trial would continue.
Oxford confirmed the plan to keep testing, saying in a statement that after careful assessment “there have been no concerns about safety of the clinical trial,” Reuters reported.
A source told Reuters the trial would have been suspended if the volunteer who died had received the COVID-19 vaccine, suggesting the person was part of the control group that was given a meningitis vaccination.
The Federal University of Sao Paulo, which confirmed the volunteer was Brazilian, said a review committee had suggested the trial continue.
The university is helping to coordinate phase 3 clinical trials in Brazil.
Featured
Saleh rejects claims of civilians killed in Takhar airstrike
First Vice President Amrullah Saleh on Thursday rejected claims of civilian casualties, including children, following an airstrike in Takhar province on Wednesday night.
In a message on Facebook, Saleh said: “The news of the killing of children in the mosque in Takhar is baseless.”
Referring to Tuesday night’s attack by the Taliban in the same province – which left more than 50 Afghan national security force members dead – Saleh said: “Those who buried our forces yesterday have been destroyed and we have undeniable proof.”
Earlier, security sources stated at least 12 people were killed and 14 wounded in the airstrike which they stated had targeted a mosque in Taloqan city.
Security sources said among the victims were children and the mosque’s imam.
Featured
Twelve killed in Takhar airstrike, including children
At least 12 people were killed and 14 wounded in an airstrike in Takhar province on Wednesday night, security sources have confirmed.
The airstrike reportedly targeted a mosque in Taloqan city, early reports indicate. However, some reports state a madrassa was the target.
Security sources said among the victims were children and the mosque’s imam.
It is not yet known whether the airstrike was conducted by the Afghan Air Force or foreign forces.
Takhar province has experienced heavy fighting this week between Afghan security forces and the Taliban.
On Tuesday night over 50 Afghan security personnel were killed in a major Taliban attack in Baharak district.
